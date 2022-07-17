Next PM should ‘accelerate’ UK Government’s work in Scotland – Alister Jack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The UK Government’s work in Scotland should be “nurtured and accelerated” by the next prime minister, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said.

He also claimed that support for Scottish independence had “stagnated” under Boris Johnson.

Mr Jack has said he will not publicly back any of the candidates in the leadership race to replace the current Prime Minister.

Writing in Scotland on Sunday, he said he is sorry to see his “friend” leave Downing Street.

Alister Jack said he is sorry to see his ‘friend’ leave Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He said: “In public, it may suit the SNP’s separatist agenda to stoke up the divisive rhetoric.

“But behind the scenes the UK and Scottish Governments are working constructively.”

The UK Government’s levelling up money is “supporting devolution in the truest sense of the word”, he added.

“Despite the SNP’s attempts to cast Boris as a Conservative bogeyman, support for independence has stagnated while he’s been in Number 10,” he said.

“Perhaps that’s because we have been quietly making the case for the Union every day through the UK Government’s determination to help Scotland flourish.”

The Scottish Secretary said he will speak to all of the Tory leadership contenders about their approach to Scottish issues, accusing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of being “wrapped in grievance”.

“I’m not going to publicly back any of the leadership candidates,” he said. “I will, however, have detailed discussions with all of them about their approach to Scotland, and how we continue to strengthen the Union.

“My message to them is simple: The UK Government’s work in Scotland must be nurtured and accelerated.”