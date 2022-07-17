Rail strikes to go ahead as ‘no-one’s coming to the table’, union leader says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rail strikes to go ahead as ‘no-one’s coming to the table’, union leader says

By Press Association
July 17, 2022, 10:22 am Updated: July 17, 2022, 12:54 pm
The industrial action planned for the end of July will mean ‘virtually no service’ in areas affected, Aslef’s Mick Whelan said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The industrial action planned for the end of July will mean 'virtually no service' in areas affected, Aslef's Mick Whelan said (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Nationwide rail strikes planned for later this month are still due to go ahead, a union leader has said, as “no-one’s coming to the table” to find a way out.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of train drivers’ union Aslef, said the industrial action planned for the end of July will mean “virtually no service” in areas affected.

“That saddens us – we’d much rather be talking to find a way out of this but unfortunately no-one’s coming to the table,” he told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme.

Members of Aslef at Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains will walk out on July 30 in a dispute over pay.

Drivers on Greater Anglia will also strike on July 23, and those on Hull Trains will strike on July 16 and 23.

The action is in addition to a planned strike by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at train companies and Network Rail on July 27 and by TSSA members on Avanti West Coast on the same day.

Members of the RMT at Network Rail and 14 train operators will also walk out on August 18 and 20.

Mr Whelan said Aslef has not put “an exact figure” on the pay rise it is looking for.

“Most people don’t understand that nobody in the rail industry has had a pay rise for three years… and the cost-of-living crisis is hitting all workers,” he said.

After saying that the median salary for a train driver is “roughly about £59,000”, Mr Whelan was asked whether ordinary working people might already consider this a lot of money.

“Probably to a lot of people it is, and I look at other workers and think they should have what he had,” he responded.

“We don’t enter into this politics of envy debate, for us it’s about everybody’s entitled to a pay rise.”

Mr Whelan went on to say that there are “a lot of traditionalists who would like to see occasionally (the Labour Party) stand up and stand with workers more regularly.”

When asked if he believes Labour is not doing enough to show it is on “the same side as working people”, he responded: “I’ve seen an awful lot of what they’ve done behind the scenes, so I’ve seen that there’s a massive amount being done – I just think that occasionally we should communicate more.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport said: “Governments do not get involved with union talks, it hasn’t happened under Labour or Conservative Governments.

“Industry is offering daily talks to the unions. We encourage the unions to stay at the negotiating table, and call off these strikes.”

The spokesperson said it was “simply untrue to claim no worker has had a pay rise in three years”.

