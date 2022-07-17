Tory TV debate key points: Tax policies and Boris Johnson’s future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Tory TV debate key points: Tax policies and Boris Johnson’s future

By Press Association
July 17, 2022, 10:38 pm
Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch,Tom Tugendhat and Penny Mordaunt with presenter Julie Etchingham taking part in Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate (Jonathan Hordle/ITV)
Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch,Tom Tugendhat and Penny Mordaunt with presenter Julie Etchingham taking part in Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate (Jonathan Hordle/ITV)

The cost of living, taxes, discussions about Boris Johnson’s Government and questions to each other were some of the key moments during the second Conservative leadership debate.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak accused Ms Truss and Ms Mordaunt of socialism and the candidates who were appointed to Mr Johnson’s Cabinet and Government defended their positions during his tenure.

Here are the key points raised during the hour-long debate aired on ITV:

– Silence over Boris Johnson’s future

None of the Tory leadership candidates said they would give Mr Johnson a job in their cabinets if they won the leadership election.

The five contenders to replace the Prime Minister – Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat – were asked whether they would let him sit at their cabinet table during the ITV leadership debate.

None raised their hand.

Ms Mordaunt then said: “He got Brexit done!”

The candidates also agreed with each other on a second point. They all ruled out calling a snap election to secure a mandate from the public if they become PM.

– Questions posed to each other

During the ITV debate, the candidates were allowed to ask each other a question, a first during the leadership contest.

Mr Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss hit out at each other with their questions, with Mr Sunak asking: “You’ve been both a Lib Dem and Remainer. Which one do you regret most?”

Ms Truss said she had been on a “political journey” and cited her experience of “seeing kids at my school being let down in Leeds” as her reason as to why she became a Conservative.

Ms Truss asked Mr Sunak: “Do you still think we should be doing more business with China?”

He referred to the Integrated Review, which describes China as “a massive threat to our national security” and called for legislation “which stops hostile investment into this country”.

Mr Sunak said this should not prevent the UK from engaging with countries around the world.

Conservative leadership bid
Mr Sunak and Ms Truss clashed during the debate (Jonathan Hordle/ITV/PA)

– Tax policies

The candidates clashed heavily on taxes during the second debate, with Mr Sunak hitting back Ms Truss and Ms Mordaunt’s views on tax cuts after they criticised him.

Ms Truss attacked Mr Sunak’s record in the Treasury, while Ms Mordaunt said limited tax cuts she advocated were not inflationary.

Mr Sunak accused Ms Truss of peddling “something-for-nothing” economics and said in response to Ms Mordaunt’s fiscal borrowing proposals: “Even Jeremy Corbyn didn’t go that far.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal