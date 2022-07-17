Labour says SNP’s refugee policy has been ‘kicked into the long grass’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Labour says SNP’s refugee policy has been ‘kicked into the long grass’

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 12:03 am
Sarah Boyack said the SNP were ‘dragging their heels’ (Lesley Martin/PA)
Sarah Boyack said the SNP were ‘dragging their heels’ (Lesley Martin/PA)

Scottish Labour have accused the SNP of failing to make any progress on a policy to help refugees.

In their 2021 election manifesto, the SNP pledged to create Scotland’s first “cities of refuge” – starting with Glasgow – which would welcome writers and artists fleeing persecution.

A response to a written question at Holyrood said work on this would take place later in the parliamentary term, leading Labour to accuse the government of deciding to “kick this policy into the long grass”.

Scottish Parliament
Shona Robison said the government had a vision for a ‘welcoming Scotland’ (Fraser Bremner)

In the written response, Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said: “The development of cities of refuge will align with the approach of our New Scots refugee integration strategy, which sets out the vision of a welcoming Scotland, where people seeking protection are supported to rebuild their lives from the day they arrive.”

Earlier this month, the Scottish Government announced it was pausing its super-sponsor scheme for Ukrainian refugees due to high demand, following a similar decision by the Welsh Government.

Labour MSP Sarah Boyack said: “The SNP’s decision to kick this policy into the long grass is another blow to their claims to be standing up for refugees.

“As is so often the case with this timid government they are posturing but not delivering.

“We need to lead the way in actions as well as words when it comes to welcoming refugees to Scotland.

“The SNP must stop dragging their heels and deliver this pledge with the urgency and ambition needed.”

Sheffield United v Reading – Sky Bet Championship – Bramall Lane
The Scottish Government said it had provided sanctuary to thousands of Ukrainians (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The welfare of all displaced Ukrainians staying in Scotland remains our absolute priority.

“Scotland is currently providing sanctuary for more than 8,000 people, two-thirds of whom applied under the Scottish super sponsor scheme, with more expected to arrive over the summer.

“This exceeds the 3,000 which the Scottish Government committed to welcome when the scheme launched in March, to provide a rapid route to safety for those fleeing the crisis caused by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“The Scottish Government is prioritising support for recent arrivals, including displaced Ukrainians.

“As set out in the New Scots refugee integration strategy, we have a tried and tested approach to integrating refugees into our communities, schools and workplaces.

“Nonetheless, we will continue to seek to improve our approach where we can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal