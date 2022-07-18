Starmer denies using Holocaust memorial for political purposes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Starmer denies using Holocaust memorial for political purposes

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 1:49 pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin as part of a two-day visit to the German capital (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has rejected accusations that he used a visit to Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial for political campaigning purposes.

The Labour leader said the tour was part of his duty as a political leader to prevent such atrocities from happening again, after he was criticised for using the memorial as a backdrop for a promotional video that does not mention the Holocaust.

He said: “I think going to a memorial like that is very important for senior politicians.

“We have a duty not just to look back and remember and learn – of course we’ve got that duty.

“But we have the duty now to make sure that we never get into a situation where that could possibly happen again.

“So I think it’s very, very important that I went to that memorial.

“I’m very glad I did and I found it very, very moving.”

During a two-day trip to the German capital, Sir Keir and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy took a guided tour of the Memorial To The Murdered Jews Of Europe.

They are seen walking between the structure’s concrete slabs in the video, which focuses on Labour’s hopes to draw inspiration from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrat Party.

Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer with shadow foreign secretary David Lammy at the Reichstag Building in Berlin (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Campaign Against Antisemitism accused Sir Keir of “exploiting” a visit to the memorial for campaigning purposes, calling the move as “manipulative and repulsive”.

Joe Glasman, the organisation’s head of political and government investigations, said: “It is a matter of decency and long-established convention in Germany that you never stoop to using the Berlin Holocaust Memorial as some kind of a prop”.

“But to incorporate the Memorial as the backdrop for a political clip that does not even mention the Holocaust is an insult”.

Jewish former Labour MP Ruth Smeeth defended Sir Keir, tweeting: “Keir Starmer has a proud record in fighting antisemitism.

He visited the Holocaust memorial and spoke about it at the time.

“This attack is not only wrong, but completely disingenuous and deeply unfair.

“And attempts to politicise something that simply shouldn’t be”.

Speaking to reporters at a central London bank on Monday, the Labour leader described it as an “extraordinary” memorial that “forces you to think and think again about all the murdered Jews in Europe”, as well as the “shared determination that we have as leaders now to make sure that that should never ever be repeated”.

It came after he met young entrepreneurs and business leaders taking part in a NatWest accelerator programme to discuss their challenges and required support from Government.

