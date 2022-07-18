Heatwave and Covid milestone on agenda in PM’s final scheduled Cabinet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heatwave and Covid milestone on agenda in PM’s final scheduled Cabinet

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 10:32 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (PA)

The outgoing Prime Minister is set to praise the resilience of schools and the NHS in the face of extreme heat in what is expected to be his final scheduled Cabinet.

Boris Johnson, whose premiership took a nosedive when support collapsed around him earlier this month, will also use the occasion to mark one year since England moved to step four of the Covid roadmap, when most remaining restrictions were lifted.

Ministers will look back at the rollout of the vaccination programme, No 10 said, as well as the ability of the NHS to deliver during the heatwave.

Speaking ahead of Cabinet, the Prime Minister is expected to say: “We were the first country in the world to administer approved vaccines.

“Thanks to our scientists, NHS and volunteers who jabbed millions of arms, we built the strongest possible wall of defence and were able to safely open up our economy.”

WEATHER Heatwave
(PA Graphics)

Downing Street acknowledged Covid cases are now rising, but said “we are not seeing the same rapid increase in admissions to critical care and deaths due to the booster programme”.

“Everyone who is eligible for a spring booster but has not yet come forward is encouraged to do so,” it added.

Statistics released on Friday suggest Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by nearly 800,000 in a week, with some parts of the country nearing the record levels seen during the spring.

Hospital numbers are also continuing to rise, driven by the spread of the latest coronavirus subvariants, Omicron BA.4 and BA.5.

No 10 said the Mr Johnson will reflect on the lives lost to Covid and express his “deepest condolences” to their loved ones.

Summer weather July 18th 2022
A digital thermometer displaying the temperature at Oxford Circus station as the country basks in a heatwave (Aaron Chown/PA)

He said: “One year on from a successful reopening, we can reflect on what our brilliant NHS and country has achieved, and we should be proud of how far we have come.

“Without our excellent scientists and clinicians, and everyone who came forward for their vaccine, we would have been in for a longer and bumpier road.”

Earlier, Downing Street said the NHS is “coping well” with the sweltering weather.

Asked for an update on the heatwave, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “They had the Cobra meeting today where they received updates from relevant public sector teams across things like health, transport and schools.

“We haven’t as yet seen significant impacts affecting those areas.

“There’s no indication of mass closures of schools, for example, the NHS is coping well, and obviously there are additional mitigations in place, and Network Rail and others have already taken some mitigations with some reduced service and speed limits in place.”

