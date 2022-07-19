Adult social care services braced for ‘most challenging year ever’ – Adass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Adult social care services braced for ‘most challenging year ever’ – Adass

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 9:02 am
Just one in eight directors of adult social care services in England are confident they have the resources to meet their responsibilities this year, a survey has found (Alamy/PA)
Just one in eight directors of adult social care services in England are confident they have the resources to meet their responsibilities this year, a survey has found.

Adult social care bosses are seeing more people request help because of pressures in the health system, lack of community services and breakdowns of unpaid carer arrangements.

They say more people are also seeking support because of mental health issues and domestic abuse safeguarding concerns.

And they warn existing challenges of increasing need, fragile care markets, and underpaid, undervalued and overstretched workforces are being compounded by rising inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, with services braced for their “most challenging” year yet ahead.

The Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass) surveyed directors of adult social care at 152 councils between May 5 and June 15, with 144 responses.

Some 12% said they are confident they have the resources to deliver on all of their legal responsibilities this year, falling to 3% next year.

Respondents reported increased requests and referrals for support because of mental health issues (87%), domestic abuse safeguarding concerns (67%), a breakdown of unpaid carer arrangements (73%) and a lack of other services in the community (51%).

Some 82% said they were receiving more referrals of people discharged from hospital, with 46% reporting increased activity because someone could not be admitted to hospital, and 74% saying they were recording more referrals and requests for support from the community.

Around seven in 10 directors said care providers in their area have closed, ceased trading or handed back contracts to local councils.

And almost half (49%) of directors are not confident that unpaid carers will be able to cope financially with the cost-of-living crisis, with three-quarters believing that this will result in increased need for social care.

Adass president Sarah McClinton said: “Adult social care has long been in a fragile state, but growing economic turbulence is rapidly deepening our problems and concerns.

“We are at the centre of the storm. Those who need or work in care are amongst the most exposed to the cost-of-living crisis.

“A growing number of directors tell us that they have never been more concerned than they are about the winter to come.

“We need action and funding now to support recovery in social care, just as in the NHS, and build firmer foundations for the reforms we all want to see.”

Interim deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, Miriam Deakin, said: “Without adequate funding, the social care sector, inextricably linked with the NHS, will continue to struggle with a serious lack of capacity – particularly in home care – with major knock-on effects for health services.

“Hospitals struggle to discharge patients who are well enough to recover at or closer to home, which in turn badly affects timely hospital admissions, including in A&E and the handover of patients from waiting ambulances.”

Emily Holzhausen, director of policy and public affairs at Carers UK, called the report’s evidence “alarming”.

She said: “The perpetual lack of care staff and rising costs of care mean family members are left with no choice but to pick up more care.

“Unpaid carers are now providing more care than at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and this is impacting their health and wellbeing.

“Amidst the growing cost-of-living crisis, this is also affecting their ability to work and pay their rising bills. The situation is simply unsustainable.”

