Home Politics

Channel crossings exceed 15,000 for the year

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 9:39 am Updated: July 19, 2022, 10:20 am
A group of people thought to be migrants are guided up the beach after being brought in to Dungeness, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than 15,000 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the English Channel, figures show.

Since the start of 2022, 15,107 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats such as dinghies, according to provisional Government data.

This is almost double the amount recorded this time last year – 7,735.

Cumulative successful arrivals in the UK by people crossing the English Channel in small boats
(PA Graphics)

Crossings continued on Monday for the 11th day in a row, with 330 people arriving in seven boats, Ministry of Defence (MoD) figures show.

A newborn baby and several other young children were among those braving the heatwave to make the journey.

More than 2,000 people arrived in the UK between July 8 and July 18, the longest consecutive run of crossings to date this year.

The highest daily total so far in 2022 was recorded on April 13 when 651 people made the crossing in 18 boats.

A record 1,185 people made the crossing on November 11 2021 – the highest figure recorded since the start of 2020.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
More than 10,000 people have made the crossing to the UK so far this year (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A total of 28,526 people made the crossing in 2021, compared with 8,466 in 2020, 1,843 in 2019 and 299 in 2018, official Home Office figures show.

Despite the increasing numbers, the UK’s small boat arrivals are a fraction of the number of people going to Europe.

Data from the UN’s refugee agency shows at least 120,441 people arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean by land and sea in 2021.

