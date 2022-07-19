Scottish Government has shown contempt for transparency, says Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Scottish Government has shown contempt for transparency, says Labour

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 1:08 pm Updated: July 19, 2022, 2:46 pm
Scottish Labour has accused the Scottish Government of ‘riding roughshod’ over FOI rules (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
Scottish Labour has accused the Scottish Government of ‘riding roughshod’ over FOI rules (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

The Scottish Government has been accused of showing “contempt for transparency” over its Freedom of Information (FOI) responses.

Rules for the FOI process mean answers are expected to be issued within 20 working days – but Scottish Labour has said one in seven responses from the Government are in breach of this.

Figures released by the party show that since June 2021, 666 responses from the Scottish Government to FOI requests were issued late.

One response during this period was issued after 269 days – nearly nine months later.

It comes after the Scottish Government said it will improve its FOI request performance over the next year, in response to the highlighting of “systemic” concerns by the Information Commissioner.

The commissioner, Daren Fitzhenry, released a report back in May which said there were significant failures in record keeping, in addition to delays and bottlenecks.

As part of its improvement plan, the Government has set a target of improving FOI response rates to 90% this year.

Scottish Labour MSP Rhoda Grant said: “Freedom of Information is one of the only ways we can shine a light on the dodgy dealings of this secretive SNP Government, but they are riding roughshod over both the spirit and the letter of these laws.

“This shoddy performance betrays a blatant and routine disregard for these legally binding timescales.

“The SNP’s contempt for transparency is fuelling a growing culture of secrecy across Government.

“We need a total overhaul of culture and procedures to restore openness and accountability to the Scottish Government.”

The delays were also criticised by the Scottish Liberal Democrats, with Willie Rennie calling it a “joke”.

Willie Rennie
Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie called the delays a ‘joke’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The North East Fife MSP said: “In the SNP’s secretive world, reasonable requests for information from journalist and the public are treated as hostile attacks.

“Long waits for a response are a complete joke. By then any information revealed is likely long out of date.

“Freedom of information requests should be handled in a way that is swift, efficient and out of the hands of meddling special advisers.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government recognises that Freedom of Information plays a critical role in ensuring that openness and transparency underlies effective governance.

“We publish information about our FOI performance on a monthly basis and are now handling 40% more requests each year than three years ago; 4,200 in 2021.

“Our response rate of 86% over that time is around the Scottish average but we want to do better and our Improvement Plan, published earlier this month, sets out how we are going to achieve that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal