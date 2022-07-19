‘Some Scots love me’, Liz Truss says in hustings on eve of final MPs’ ballot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Some Scots love me’, Liz Truss says in hustings on eve of final MPs’ ballot

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 12:22 am
Liz Truss said that “some Scots love” her as she said she would strengthen the case for the Union by making “people’s lives better” across the UK during a hustings (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Liz Truss said that “some Scots love” her as she said she would strengthen the case for the Union by making “people’s lives better” across the UK during a hustings.

The Foreign Secretary ruled out holding a second referendum on Scottish independence, while rivals Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak said the issue was not their priority when asked about it in a Spectator podcast.

Ms Truss said she is a “child of the Union”, highlighting her upbringing in Paisley in Scotland and in Leeds when quizzed about how she would make a positive case for a United Kingdom as Prime Minister.

Asked if the Scots love her, she replied: “That’s a question for Scots. Probably some Scots love me, I can tell you that.

“But the important point is not about how many meetings we have and how many visits we do – which of course are important and it’s an important part of ministerial life – is what we actually deliver for people.

“And are people’s lives better, do they have more opportunity?”

Frontrunner Mr Sunak said he would try to make an “emotional argument for the United Kingdom from the heart, as well as the practical argument for it and demonstrating it”.

Ms Mordaunt said the Union would be held together by “the shared mutuality, it’s our history, it’s our culture”, and called for the revival of the UK Theme, an orchestral arrangement played by the BBC until 2006.

“It sounds a trivial thing, but actually it was so loved by everyone across the four nations,” she said.

The trade minister also attacked what she called the “dreaded” BBC, describing it as “a much loved institution but doesn’t sometimes seem to love the country back”.

Asked whether the contest has damaged the Tory brand, Ms Mordaunt said “we’ve not been helped by some of the TV formats”.

“Now more than ever we’ve got to restore some positivity and some professionalism to what we do,” she said in an apparent criticism of the often bitter race.

Ms Truss, who is being backed by Boris Johnson’s most loyal allies, insisted the party’s brand is “in a positive place”, adding: “I’m not in any way saying what’s gone on has been perfect”.

Mr Sunak said putting a team together is “by far and away the most important priority at the beginning and how we will bring people together and serve the British people to the best of our ability”.

He refused to say whether his Cabinet would include Ms Truss and Ms Mordaunt.

“I’ve been particularly careful as I assume the others have been as well, not to get into the business of starting to talk about specific jobs and specific people,” he said.

Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss taking part in an ITV televised leadership debate (Jonathan Hordle/ITV/PA)

Ms Mordaunt pledged to have a “tighter cabinet”, saying: “It’s currently crazy how anyone could make a decision with two football teams in that room”.

On tax, the issue that has dominated the race to replace Boris Johnson, Ms Mordaunt criticised “the current trajectory Rishi’s set us on”, while rejecting the tax cuts proposed by other contenders in favour of “targeted measures”.

She said: “We’re not going to be able to make some of the cuts that other candidates earlier in this contest put forward.

“What we do need to do is to grow the economy, and we need to help people who are really in dire straits”.

Ms Truss, whose tax-cutting promises have been criticised by former Cabinet minister David Davis as having “gone a bit far”, insisted they were “affordable”.

She said: “I am very clear it can be paid for within the existing fiscal envelope. The taxes that I’m cutting cost £30 billion, that is affordable.”

She also vowed to “have a thorough review of tax and simplify our taxes”.

All three said they support the Online Safety Bill but expressed concern over the protection of freedom of speech.

The hustings took place on the eve of the final round of voting by Tory MPs to choose the two candidates to be put to the party’s membership in the race for No 10.

