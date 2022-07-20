Rising inflation ‘bad news for everyone’ as food and fuel costs soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Rising inflation ‘bad news for everyone’ as food and fuel costs soar

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 8:14 am
Food prices are rising (Alamy/PA)
Food prices are rising (Alamy/PA)

Rising costs are hitting households from the poorest to the wealthiest, with more misery to come, a leading economic think tank warned.

The latest inflation figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 9.4% in June, up from 9.1% in May.

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, which focuses on living standards, said the figures contained “bad news for everyone”.

Food prices were rising faster than the headline rate – at 9.8% – which was a “disaster for poorer households”, Mr Bell said, while soaring petrol prices were hitting wealthier families – fuel costs have increased 42.3% in the last year.

The foundation said the poorest tenth of households were effectively experiencing an inflation rate of 10.6% because of the proportion of their income spent on food and fuel.

For the richest 10% of households the effective rate was around 9%.

Jack Leslie, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “Rising petrol and food prices sent inflation ever closer to double digits last month.

“But this is already a reality for low-income families as they spend a greater share of their budgets on essentials like food and energy bills.

“While high inflation won’t last forever, it is likely to be with us for some time as energy bills soar again this winter. This will mean further falls in real pay.”

The think tank said high producer price inflation – which hit 17% in June – suggests further cost increase for consumers in the coming months.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), which aims to address poverty in the UK, said ministers must get a grip on the crisis.

Rebecca McDonald, chief economist at the JRF, said: “With inflation reaching 9.4% and wiping out pay increases, the cost-of-living crisis is only worsening and no time can be lost in preparing the country for profoundly difficult months to come.

“Watching events in Westminster, you could conclude that the crisis has been paused – if you are struggling to take showers and put food on the table it won’t feel like it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal