Rising inflation to ‘hammer’ pay packets of frontline workers, TUC warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Rising inflation to ‘hammer’ pay packets of frontline workers, TUC warns

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 9:14 am Updated: July 20, 2022, 9:36 am
The TUC said nurses’ real wages will be down by £1,100, this year (PA)
The TUC said nurses’ real wages will be down by £1,100, this year (PA)

Unions called for restraint on company profits, not pay, as soaring inflation is set to fuel calls for higher wage rises to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Unions pointed to the 11.8% RPI figure as evidence of how much prices are rising, saying that is in stark contrast to pay rises, such as those announced for public sector workers on Tuesday.

The TUC warned rising inflation is going to “hammer” the pay packets of frontline workers.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said “Workers have had the spring, summer, autumn and winter of discontent for years. We now have record inflation to match record temperatures.

“Average pay is now falling at the fastest rate in 20 years. Unite will not stand by and let workers take the hit for a crisis not of their making.”

Unite said its latest investigation showed where the blame lies for the real causes of current inflation – “and it’s not workers’ wages”.

Ms Graham added: “The Government and corporate UK are scapegoating workers, trying to blame them for record rising prices, but it’s not workers’ wages driving inflation, it’s relentless corporate profiteering. It’s time we started talking about that.”

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Families are under immense pressure as food and energy costs soar, and companies raise prices much faster than wages.

“We need profit restraint and pay rises that keep up with prices. And the Government must play its part with decent pay rises for public servants.

“If we do not do more to get pay rising, struggling workers will cut back their spending. Businesses will suffer, and we risk entering a recession.”

An analysis by the TUC showed hospital porters’ real wages will be down by £200 this year, maternity care assistants by £600, nurses by £1,100, and paramedics by more than £1,500.

Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Wages are falling at their fastest rate for two decades while inflation is through the roof.

“Ministers and commentators say workers cannot demand pay rises due to inflationary pressures. Inflation is rising not because of workers’ wage demands but by inflated big business profits and by a number of international economic shocks.

“Suppression of wages has allowed companies to keep their profit margins high, with the UK never having more billionaires.

“There is no cost-of-living crisis for the rich in Britain and RMT along with other unions will not meekly accept pay freezes.

“Britain deserves a pay rise and we will pursue our national rail dispute with a resolute determination to make sure we agree a negotiated settlement.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal