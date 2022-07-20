Thousands more low-income households in Wales eligible for winter fuel payment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Thousands more low-income households in Wales eligible for winter fuel payment

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 9:58 am
The Welsh Government has doubled the winter fuel support (PA)
The Welsh Government has doubled the winter fuel support (PA)

More than 400,000 households in Wales are to be offered £200 to cope with soaring energy bills.

Last year, around 166,000 people on universal credit, legacy means-tested benefit and working tax credits benefited from the Welsh Government’s winter fuel payment.

Under new plans, ministers said the cash could go to 422,000 households after a decision was taken to include those on child tax credits, pension credits, disability benefits, carers allowance, contributory benefits and the council tax reduction scheme.

Unlike other automatic grants such as the prior council tax rebate or the UK Government’s cost-of-living package – the first instalment of which is due this month – individual households will have to apply for this money.

Welsh social justice minister Jane Hutt said the scheme is being extended so the most vulnerable struggling with the cost-of-living crisis can afford to keep their homes warm during the winter months.

Ms Hutt said: “We know a lot of households are feeling anxious and worried about their rising energy bills, so we hope this extension of our Welsh Government Fuel Support Scheme to many more people will provide some comfort in these challenging times.”

Just Transition Commission report
The Welsh Government scheme is in addition to the support being offered by the UK Government (PA)

Funding of £90 million has been set aside for the scheme.

Both Conservative and Plaid Cymru members in the Senedd welcomed the increased support but said more needs to be done to raise awareness of the available money as not all who were eligible last year applied for it.

Plaid’s Sioned Williams MS suggested energy payments should be extended beyond winter.

“Poverty does not adhere to seasonal constraints – this summer’s bills are now as high as those that used to be limited to winter, and because we are not yet out of the cost-of-living storm,” Ms Williams said.

The crisis has been exacerbated by the increase in the domestic energy cap rise in April, with predictions the cost of energy will rise higher than expected this autumn.

Those with prepayment meters are believed to be the most susceptible to rising costs and increased standing charges.

Rocketing fuel and food prices are also having a huge impact on households, while driving inflation to the highest level since February 1982.

Separate to the Welsh Government payments, the UK Government is offering a £400 off energy bills for all households from October, a one-off payment of £650 for people on means-tested benefits paid in two instalments, £150 will go to those receiving non-means-tested disability benefits by September, and pensioners on the winter fuel scheme will get an additional £300.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal