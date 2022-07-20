How everyday items have risen in price in the past 12 months

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here are some examples of how the cost of everyday goods and services have risen in the past year.

The figures are based on the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation and have been published by the Office for National Statistics.

In each case, the figure is the percentage change in the average price over the 12 months to June 2022.

– Food

Low fat milk 26.3%

Butter 21.5%

Olive oil 18.2%

Sauces, condiments, salt, spices & culinary herbs 17.1%

Ready-made meals 16.7%

Pasta & couscous 15.9%

Jams, marmalades & honey 15.1%

Poultry 14.9%

Margarine & other vegetable fats 14.6%

Eggs 11.5%

Pork 9.8%

Bread 9.7%

Potatoes 9.4%

Edible ices & ice cream 8.9%

Fish 8.0%

Fruit 6.9%

Breakfast cereals 6.2%

Sugar 5.1%

Rice 4.4%

– Drinks

Mineral or spring waters 19.5%

Coffee 13.2%

Fruit & vegetable juices 9.1%

Tea 6.8%

Soft drinks 6.6%

Beer 2.2%

Wine 1.7%

(PA Graphics)

– Electricity, gas & other fuels

Liquid fuels 128.9%

Natural gas & town gas 98.5%

Gas 95.5%

Electricity 53.5%

Solid fuels 22.4%

– Clothing & shoes

Garments for men 8.1%

Footwear for infants & children 8.0%

Clothing accessories 7.5%

Garments for infants & children 6.2%

Garments for women 5.4%

Footwear for men 5.1%

Footwear for women 3.6%

(PA Graphics)

– Household items & furniture

Garden furniture 25.5%

Irons 22.1%

Heaters & air conditioners 17.2%

Refrigerators, freezers & fridge-freezers 13.1%

Glassware & chinaware 12.7%

Cookers 8.1%

Bed linen 7.5%

– Vehicles

Second-hand cars 15.2%

Bicycles 8.9%

New cars 7.0%

Motorcycles 2.4%

(PA Graphics)

– Passenger transport

By air 22.4%

By sea & inland waterway 7.1%

By train 5.0%

By underground & tram 4.1%

By bus & coach 3.5%

– Hospitality & recreation

Holiday centres, camping sites & youth hostels 24.0%

Cinemas, theatres & concerts 16.7%

Hotels, motels & inns 14.0%

Fast food & takeaway food services 9.5%

Restaurants & cafes 7.4%

Canteens 6.0%

Museums, libraries & zoological gardens 5.2%

– Other recreational items

All garden products 16.2%

Equipment for sport 12.4%

Plants & flowers 9.7%

Products for pets 9.6%

Veterinary & other pet services 7.7%

Equipment for camping & open-air recreation 4.5%