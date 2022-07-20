How everyday items have risen in price in the past 12 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

How everyday items have risen in price in the past 12 months

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 11:20 am
The prices of everyday goods and services have soared in the past year (Jon Super/PA)
The prices of everyday goods and services have soared in the past year (Jon Super/PA)

Here are some examples of how the cost of everyday goods and services have risen in the past year.

The figures are based on the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation and have been published by the Office for National Statistics.

In each case, the figure is the percentage change in the average price over the 12 months to June 2022.

– Food
Low fat milk 26.3%
Butter 21.5%
Olive oil 18.2%
Sauces, condiments, salt, spices & culinary herbs 17.1%
Ready-made meals 16.7%
Pasta & couscous 15.9%
Jams, marmalades & honey 15.1%
Poultry 14.9%
Margarine & other vegetable fats 14.6%
Eggs 11.5%
Pork 9.8%
Bread 9.7%
Potatoes 9.4%
Edible ices & ice cream 8.9%
Fish 8.0%
Fruit 6.9%
Breakfast cereals 6.2%
Sugar 5.1%
Rice 4.4%

– Drinks
Mineral or spring waters 19.5%
Coffee 13.2%
Fruit & vegetable juices 9.1%
Tea 6.8%
Soft drinks 6.6%
Beer 2.2%
Wine 1.7%

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

– Electricity, gas & other fuels
Liquid fuels 128.9%
Natural gas & town gas 98.5%
Gas 95.5%
Electricity 53.5%
Solid fuels 22.4%

– Clothing & shoes
Garments for men 8.1%
Footwear for infants & children 8.0%
Clothing accessories 7.5%
Garments for infants & children 6.2%
Garments for women 5.4%
Footwear for men 5.1%
Footwear for women 3.6%

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

– Household items & furniture
Garden furniture 25.5%
Irons 22.1%
Heaters & air conditioners 17.2%
Refrigerators, freezers & fridge-freezers 13.1%
Glassware & chinaware 12.7%
Cookers 8.1%
Bed linen 7.5%

– Vehicles
Second-hand cars 15.2%
Bicycles 8.9%
New cars 7.0%
Motorcycles 2.4%

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

– Passenger transport
By air 22.4%
By sea & inland waterway 7.1%
By train 5.0%
By underground & tram 4.1%
By bus & coach 3.5%

– Hospitality & recreation
Holiday centres, camping sites & youth hostels 24.0%
Cinemas, theatres & concerts 16.7%
Hotels, motels & inns 14.0%
Fast food & takeaway food services 9.5%
Restaurants & cafes 7.4%
Canteens 6.0%
Museums, libraries & zoological gardens 5.2%

– Other recreational items
All garden products 16.2%
Equipment for sport 12.4%
Plants & flowers 9.7%
Products for pets 9.6%
Veterinary & other pet services 7.7%
Equipment for camping & open-air recreation 4.5%

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal