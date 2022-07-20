Filled social care roles in England fall 50,000 amid workforce pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Filled social care roles in England fall 50,000 amid workforce pressures

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 1:14 pm Updated: July 20, 2022, 6:00 pm
Social Care jobs listed in a window display (UrbanImages/Alamy/PA)
Social Care jobs listed in a window display (UrbanImages/Alamy/PA)

The number of filled social care jobs in England has fallen for the first time in almost a decade as the sector struggles to attract and keep staff, figures show.

Filled positions in adult social care fell by 3% (50,000 positions) between 2020-21 and 2021-22, according to a report from Skills for Care.

It is the first year-on-year fall since the workforce body started collecting data in 2012-13.

The vacancy rate rose by 52% (55,000 positions) over the latest year, the figures show.

This suggests the decrease in filled posts is down to struggles in recruiting and keeping staff, rather than a reduced demand for care, Skills for Care said.

The fall comes despite £162.5 million in funding from Government announced in autumn 2021 and a national recruitment campaign to boost numbers.

The body’s annual report on the size and structure of England’s adult social care workforce found there were 1.79 million filled and unfilled posts in 2021-22 – up 0.3% from the previous year.

This comprises of an estimated 1.62 million filled posts and 165,000 vacancies.

Most of the fall in filled posts was in the independent sector (45,000), the figures show.

The number of filled posts fell by 13,000 in care homes and 15,000 in care homes with nursing.

There were 19,000 fewer filled domiciliary care posts across the year, despite a rise in demand.

Skills for Care said the fall in filled posts and rise in vacancies corresponds to the wider economy reopening after the height of the coronavirus pandemic, when fewer jobs in other sectors were available.

At the time, some carers had felt they needed to stay to help the sector through the worst of the outbreak, it added.

It predicts that, if the workforce were to grow proportionally in line with projections of an ageing population, the number of posts would need to increase by around 480,000 to 2.27 million by 2035.

Skills for Care chief executive Oonagh Smyth said: “Through our monthly tracking data, we already knew that the number of filled posts had been decreasing since the height of the pandemic, and now our annual report has confirmed that filled posts have decreased for the first time on record.

“This highlights the recruitment and retention challenges which we know social care employers are facing right now and is not a decrease in demand for care services.

“In fact, our forecast data tells us that we will need a 27% increase in posts in social care by 2035 to continue to maintain the current levels of care and support to people who will need it in the future.”

The Independent Care Group, which represents providers in York and North Yorkshire, said the figures reveal a “crisis” that is “robbing older and vulnerable people of the care they need”.

Chairman Mike Padgham said: “Shocking as they are, nobody can be surprised at these figures as care providers on the front line know that it is becoming impossible to fill care vacancies and they are struggling to give people the care they need.

“We are seeing care and nursing homes close due to the ongoing funding crisis and homecare providers closing or handing back contracts that are not possible to deliver.

“Unless better funding is provided for social care, this is only going to get worse and worse and that is terrible, tragic news for those needing care.”

Adam Purnell, director of social care for the Institute of Health and Social Care Management, said: “There are many reasons why we struggle to recruit and retain, but the truth of the matter is we are an underfunded sector that can only afford to pay the minimum whilst putting people through stringent recruitment checks which can last weeks or even months.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said the data may not provide a true picture of workforce capacity as it depends on the number of providers advertising new jobs.

A spokesman said: “Reforming adult social care is a priority and we are investing £5.4 billion over the next three years to end unpredictable care costs and support the workforce.

“We have made care workers eligible for the Health and Care visa and added them to the Shortage Occupation List which will make it much easier to hire workers from abroad, alongside investing at least £500 million to develop and support the workforce over the next three years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]