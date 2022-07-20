Former business secretary backs green freeport bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former business secretary backs green freeport bid

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 5:26 pm
Five different areas in Scotland applied for green freeport status (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A former business secretary has backed a bid for a green freeport in the North East of Scotland.

Andrea Leadsom told a cross-party group of MPs on Wednesday that she supported the North East becoming one of the two areas in the country to claim the status.

In a joint project between the Scottish and UK governments, regions designated as green freeports will be able to offer special tax incentives and lower tariffs in a bid to boost trade.

Andrea Leadsom
Andrea Leadsom said the green economy was ‘a massive story of growth and opportunity’ (House of Commons/PA)

Five different areas in Scotland applied for the status – with bidding closing last month – including the greater Glasgow area.

Ms Leadsom highlighted the opportunities for growth in the push to reduce carbon emissions and meet government-set environmental targets.

“The green economy is a massive story of growth and opportunity. You’ll have apprenticeships, people transitioning from offshore oil rigs to offshore wind farms and skilled engineers retraining,” she said.

“Hydrogen and carbon capture are mission critical if we are to decarbonise by 2050, which we will do. With brilliant business people and entrepreneurs like you, replicated around the UK, we can actually get there much sooner,” she added.

“Government needs to get out of the way, it should facilitate and push for things to happen, create the freeports and all the incentives they offer but then get out of the way and let business deliver.”

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid – a former Scotland Office minister – also talked up the bid.

“A freeport in the North East would harness the power of our region’s workforce, create thousands of jobs and grow our established and emerging sectors,” he said, at the event held by the group behind the North East bid for a freeport.

