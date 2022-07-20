Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss: How will the Tories select a winner?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss: How will the Tories select a winner?

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 7:52 pm
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will now battle it out for the vote of the Tory membership (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will now battle it out for the vote of the Tory membership (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will become the next prime minister after Tory MPs put them into the final round of the Conservative leadership election.

Now the power drains away from Westminster and into the hands of Conservative Party members. Here is a look at how one of them will be handed the keys to No 10.

– How did they become the final two?

Conservative MPs culled nine candidates over five rounds of voting before choosing Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, and Mr Sunak, a former chancellor, as their favourites.

Despite coming second on the first four rounds, trade minister Penny Mordaunt was leapfrogged by Ms Truss on Wednesday to be eliminated.

Mr Sunak was the favourite with Tory MPs, winning 137 votes in the final round to Ms Truss’s 113. But bookies have Ms Truss as favourite after early indications suggested she has the bigger backing among the crucial electorate that will make the ultimate decision.

– So who exactly chooses the winner?

Members of the Conservative Party. That is those who sign up by paying up to £25 a year in order to participate in party politics.

The current size of the membership is unknown, but insiders expect it to have grown from the around 160,000 individuals it stood at during the 2019 leadership election.

Conservative leadership bid
Liz Truss is the bookies’ favourite (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

No last-minute infiltrators can sign up to try to sway the race because voting rights are only won after three months of membership.

– How will they decide?

The final two will have a lot of airtime over the next six weeks, with at least two televised head-to-heads, one on the BBC on Monday and another on Sky on August 4.

Ms Truss and Mr Sunak will also take to the road to participate in 12 hustings organised by the party across the UK.

The dates and venues are: Leeds on July 28, Exeter on August 1, Cardiff on August 3, Eastbourne on August 5, Darlington on August 9 and Cheltenham on August 11.

Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak was number one with Tory MPs (Victoria Jones/PA)

Then they head to Scotland for a hustings in Perth on August 16 and to Northern Ireland for August 17.

Back in England, they head to Manchester on August 19, Birmingham on August 23, and Norwich on August 25 before wrapping up in London on August 31.

The members will be asking the questions, and not journalists or the wider public, but the hustings will be streamed online so anyone can view the scrutiny of the next prime minister.

Private hustings will also take place, starting with the Conservative Councillors’ Association on Thursday.

PA infographic showing Conservative leadership election timetable
(PA Graphics)

– How do they vote?

Members are expected to receive postal ballots by August 5 and then have up to a month to make up their minds before the ballot shuts at 5pm on September 2.

– When do we get the result?

The next leader of the Conservative Party – and the United Kingdom – will be announced on September 5.

Boris Johnson will the next day formally tender his resignation to the Queen before his successor takes over in Downing Street.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal