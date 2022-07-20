New retail discounts announced to help families at the checkout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New retail discounts announced to help families at the checkout

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 10:30 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 7:50 am
Some of the biggest UK retailers will offer new deals to help families at the checkout (Aaron Chown/PA)

Some of the biggest UK retailers will offer new deals to help families struggling with soaring prices over the summer holidays.

Businesses agreed to slash some costs as part of the Government’s Help for Households campaign.

It comes as the surging cost of living is pushing more and more families towards breaking point as rising food and fuel prices sent inflation to a new 40-year high.

The deals include the extension of supermarket giant Asda’s scheme allowing children to buy a meal for £1, and the introduction of a “feed your family for a fiver” campaign by Sainsbury’s.

London theatres will let children see a West End show for free in August with a fee-paying adult, while telecoms firm Vodafone is promoting a mobile social tariff of £10 a month.

Amazon has a page linking to free music and TV, learning resources and value groceries, while children can get a free meal at Morrisons cafes.

Boris Johnson said the campaign will help families across the country who are “feeling the pinch”.

The Prime Minister said: “That’s why this Government is providing an unprecedent £37 billion worth of support to help households through the storm.

“Both the public and private sector have a role to play here – and that’s why it’s great to see so many leading UK businesses are now coming forward to offer new deals and discounts that will provide much needed respite at the checkout.

“This won’t solve the issue overnight but it’s yet another weapon in our arsenal as we fight back against scourge of rising prices and inflation.”

People can find all the deals on the Government’s new Help for Households website.

The campaign will also provide fresh discounts during the back-to-school period, in autumn when energy bills are expected to surge to new record highs, and during the Christmas shopping season.

David Buttress, the Government’s cost-of-living tsar and former Just Eat chief, agreed the deals with businesses.

Mr Johnson and Mr Buttress are set to meet leaders of participating companies in Downing Street on Thursday to discuss further cost-cutting initiatives.

Mr Buttress will praise the campaign’s “good start” while making clear that “we’ve got more to do and more deals to announce – not just over the summer holidays but when kids return to school and in the run up to Christmas when costs are typically higher”.

The Help for Households website can be found at https://costoflivingsupport.campaign.gov.uk, and the cost of living advice page is https://www.gov.uk/guidance/cost-of-living-payment.

