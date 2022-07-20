Health bosses face ‘impossible choices’ over cost pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Health bosses face ‘impossible choices’ over cost pressures

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 12:04 am Updated: July 21, 2022, 7:38 am
The NHS Confederation has issued a warning on funding (Jane Barlow/PA)
NHS leaders are warning they face “impossible choices” over whether to cut patient care or reduce investment in diagnostic capacity after a series of unexpected cost pressures, including the new pay rise for staff.

The NHS Confederation said the service was facing its first real terms cut in funding after the Government’s pay decision, it said was worth around 5%.

Only 3% has been budgeted for, so with no extra money from the Government, the NHS will have to absorb an estimated £1.8 billion of costs that were not planned for, said the confederation.

The extra costs of pay are on top of other unexpected cost pressures eating into the NHS budget, including high energy costs and the ongoing impact of Covid, it warned.

The NHS Confederation said its analysis suggested extra costs mean the health service is this year facing a real-terms cut in funding of between £4 billion and £9.4 billion.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “We have been calling for the Government to help NHS and social care staff with the cost-of-living crisis by increasing their pay, but what we did not expect was that these extra costs would have to come from within the current health budget.

“Put simply, this wasn’t budgeted for and will have unintended consequences for patient care.

“NHS leaders are used to having less money than their local services need, but what we are seeing now is a yawning gap between the funding the NHS needs and what it has at its disposal.

“The real terms cut this year is at least £4 billion and we think it represents the first real-terms cut in funding since 1997.

“This leaves the NHS in a perilous position – either local leaders will have to cut back patient care or accept that waiting times will continue to lengthen.

“We are already being told that investment in new technology and diagnostic capacity will suffer as a result of this and these are critical areas if we are to reduce the elective and cancer care backlogs. The Government has placed the NHS in an impossible position.”

“At the same time, candidates to be the next Prime Minister continue to make hollow claims about how the government is increasing investment in the NHS. This is no longer true.

“We need the Government and future prime minister to level with the public about the scale of the challenge facing the NHS and social care, and to do away with the myths and political rhetoric.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “These claims are misleading. The additional cost of accepting the pay review bodies’ recommendations in full is £1.4 billion – equivalent to just 0.8% of the department’s resource budget for this year.

“Part of this will come from NHSE’s budget, but the rest will be reprioritised through existing departmental funding while minimising the impact to key NHS services. Systems and providers will be funded for the pay award in full on top of existing allocations so they can continue to focus on beating the Covid backlogs.

“The NHS will set out more detail in due course.”

