Westminster committee to look at how UK Government promotes Scotland abroad

A Westminster committee is set to look at how the UK Government promotes Scotland abroad.

On Thursday, the Scottish Affairs Committee announced plans for an inquiry into the work of UK Government embassies and missions around the world, and also the Scotland Office, in promoting Scotland.

The probe will also look at what trade deals being negotiated by Westminster will mean for Scotland, along with the long-term impacts of major events such as Cop26.

Committee chairman Pete Wishart MP said: “At home in the UK, we know Scotland’s extraordinary offering: from enormous cultural events of international significance to the finest food and drink.

“From whisky and fish to professional services, Scotland routinely punches above its weight on exports. The international appeal is there – 40% of Scottish exports, excluding oil and gas, go to countries all around the world, with the remaining 60% going to elsewhere in the UK.

“Our committee will be examining how well Scotland is promoted internationally, particularly to investors that may be considering Scotland as a place to do business. Is there more we can do, and can we attract even more investment to Scotland?”

The committee has also called for written submissions to be offered with a deadline set for September 22.