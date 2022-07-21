Military investigations ‘undermined by cuts to service justice system’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Military investigations are being undermined by cuts to the service justice system, Labour has warned.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) figures show the number of service prosecutors and Royal Military Police for the regular Army have dropped by almost a third in the last 10 years.

The figures were provided in response to a written parliamentary questions from Labour’s shadow defence secretary John Healey, who said cuts are “undermining military investigations and the justice system”.

According to the Government figures, the number of Royal Military Police for the regular Army decreased by 28% between April 2013 and April this year, from 1,744 to 1,263.

MoD figures for the Service Prosecuting Authority (SPA) – the principal prosecuting body within the service justice system – show its numbers dropped by 32% in a similar period, falling from 74 in 2012/13 to 50 this year.

The SPA’s annual budget was also reduced in that time from £5.4 million to £4.7 million, according to the MoD’s figures.

The MoD said it has the numbers and capabilities to deliver effective access to justice.

The service justice system has come under scrutiny as the BBC Panorama programme published claims that British special forces soldiers allegedly killed detainees and unarmed men in suspicious circumstances during counter-insurgency operations in Afghanistan.

John Healey (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The BBC also claimed that senior officers did not report alleged murders and did not disclose the evidence held by UK Special Forces to the military police.

The MoD said the BBC’s reporting “jumps to unjustified conclusions”.

A spokesperson said: “Two service police operations carried out extensive and independent investigations into allegations about the conduct of UK forces in Afghanistan.

“Neither investigation found sufficient evidence to prosecute. Insinuating otherwise is irresponsible, incorrect and puts our brave armed forces personnel at risk both in the field and reputationally.”

Mr Healey said: “Conservative cuts over the last 12 years are undermining military investigations and the justice system today.

“These deeply disturbing allegations cannot be buried and ministers must act to protect the excellent reputation of our armed forces and secure justice for any who may have been affected.

“Similar claims against Australian special forces were investigated independently and thoroughly with a properly resourced inquiry – there is no reason why this should not be possible in Britain.”

Asked about the situation by Mr Healey in the Commons earlier this week, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “We will always act on the evidence put before us, but this is a matter for the independent police and prosecutor.”

Defence minister James Heappey told Parliament the allegations “won’t be buried”.

An MoD spokesperson said: “Maintaining discipline and providing effective access to justice are key priorities in the armed forces and we are confident we have the numbers and capabilities to deliver them.

“Workforce changes are taking place as part of the wider defence transformation programme as set out in the Integrated Review and Command Paper, and the Service Prosecuting Authority continues to provide for the independent, efficient and consistent consideration of criminal cases and offences contrary to service discipline.”