Boris Johnson issues lengthy defence of his record in office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Boris Johnson issues lengthy defence of his record in office

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 3:34 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 4:10 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street, Westminster, London, to attend his final scheduled Prime Minister’s Questions at the Houses of Parliament. Picture date: Wednesday July 20, 2022.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street, Westminster, London, to attend his final scheduled Prime Minister’s Questions at the Houses of Parliament. Picture date: Wednesday July 20, 2022.

Boris Johnson used a lengthy Commons statement to defend his legacy as he prepared to leave No 10.

On the final day before MPs leave Westminster for the summer break, the Prime Minister said he was “proud of our record” and promised his administration would “continue to deliver in our final weeks”.

Either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former chancellor Rishi Sunak will be elected as Tory leader on September 5, the day the Commons returns from its summer recess, after Mr Johnson was forced out following a revolt against his leadership.

He used a written ministerial statement, usually used for important official announcements, to set out his Government’s achievements on areas including Brexit, the response to Covid-19 to support for Ukraine.

Mr Johnson said the statement, which stretched to more than 2,500 words, “puts on record why the millions of people who voted Conservative in 2019, many for the first time, were right to place their trust in me and in this Conservative Government”.

As he prepared, reluctantly, to leave office, Mr Johnson said: “I know that the Conservative Government that follows after us will do what its predecessors have always done and meet the challenges of the day by serving the British people.”

Asked why Mr Johnson had issued the written ministerial statement (WMS), a Downing Street spokesman said: “You’ve seen the Prime Minister, not just in that WMS but also in the House on Wednesday talking about his achievements since he’s been Prime Minister.

“You’ve heard he and others talking about them at length over the past week or so. So it was just another opportunity to set out the achievements of this Government.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal