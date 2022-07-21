Rishi Sunak: Appointing ethics adviser would be one of first things I do as PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rishi Sunak: Appointing ethics adviser would be one of first things I do as PM

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 8:24 pm
Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak arrives at the LBC studios at Millbank in central London (PA)

Rishi Sunak has said “one of the first” things he would do as prime minister is appoint an independent ethics adviser.

The post is vacant after Lord Geidt dramatically resigned in June, accusing Boris Johnson of proposing a “deliberate” breach of the ministerial code.

Lord Geidt said he had been narrowly clinging on to his role over partygate but ultimately quit after being forced into an “impossible and odious” position by the Prime Minister over steel tariffs.

Lord Christopher Geidt in 2015 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He was the second ethics adviser to resign during Mr Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister.

Speaking on Tonight With Andrew Marr on LBC, former chancellor Mr Sunak said: “I definitely will reappoint an independent ethics adviser and it will be one of the first things I do.”

Asked if he would bring back Lord Geidt, he said he “probably” would because he thought he did a good job.

“I haven’t spoken to him about it so I don’t want to put him in an awkward position,” he said.

Mr Sunak, who faces Liz Truss in the Conservative leadership contest, told the radio programme: “Restoring trust is at the heart of what I want to bring to the job and one of the first things I will do is make sure that we put in place the structures and the accountability like you’re talking about so that all of you listening can have faith that the system will work, and if people are not behaving in the way they should be, that there will be proper accountability for that.

“And having an independent ethics adviser is obviously critical to doing that.”

