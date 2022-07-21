Teachers and heads accuse Government of creating ‘crisis’ with pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teachers and heads accuse Government of creating ‘crisis’ with pay offer

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 12:03 am
The Government announced a 8.9% pay rise for early career teachers and a 5% rise for more experienced staff in 2022-23 (PA)
Teachers and school leaders have accused the Government of putting schools “on the brink of a full-blown funding crisis” with their offer on teacher pay.

Five education unions, representing the vast majority of teachers and school leaders across England, have warned that the Government’s pay award will be damaging to education, exacerbating the recruitment crisis while schools are burdened with additional costs at a time of rising inflation.

This week, the Government announced a 8.9% pay rise for early career teachers and a 5% rise for more experienced staff in 2022-23 but schools will need to fund the rise out of their existing budgets.

The Association for School and College Leaders (ASCL), the NAHT school leaders’ union, the NEU and NASUWT teaching unions, and Community, the union for education professionals, have issued a joint criticism of the proposals, arguing that with RPI inflation already at 11.8% the awards represent a pay cut.

They say this will make it more difficult to recruit staff and put pressure on stretched school budgets.

Geoff Barton, ASCL general secretary, said that the Government had “managed at a single stroke to put schools on the brink of a full-blown funding crisis”.

He added: “It is a masterclass in mismanagement that puts educational standards at risk.”

Paul Whiteman, NAHT general secretary, said: “This pay award fails to address any of the problems. The higher starting salaries for early careers teachers have been promised since 2019 and yet recruitment targets continue to be missed.”

He said the award would do little to stem the loss of experienced staff while the failure to fund the proposed rises would put school budgets under pressure.

“This is no way to ensure that children receive the quality of education they deserve. It is a reckless gamble with the future of the country,” he said.

Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said: “The Government is being dishonest with the profession and with the public by offering the illusion of a pay award whilst in reality they are refusing to provide the means for schools to deliver it.

“By failing to give schools additional funding whilst also rejecting the reintroduction of national pay scales, the Government is subjecting hundreds of thousands of hard-working and dedicated teachers to a pay lottery.”

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU teaching union, said the “huge real terms pay cut” would hit teacher and school leader living standards “hard when they are already suffering from the cost-of-living crisis”.

“This will intensify the recruitment and retention crisis, damaging education. The Government must value teachers and school leaders instead of cutting their pay and subjecting them to excessive workload.”

Helen Osgood, Community’s national officer, said the proposals were a “huge blow to the profession” and criticised the fact that the Government’s manifesto pledge of starting salaries of £30,000 had not been met. Starting salaries will be £28,000 in 2022-3.

“This means four years have passed since this promise was made. It’s immoral to treat people like this, constantly dangling the carrot and never delivering on their promises,” she said.

The NEU and ASCL have said they will be consulting with their members over industrial action in the autumn.

