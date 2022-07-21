7.2m cost-of-living payments made to families on low incomes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
7.2m cost-of-living payments made to families on low incomes

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 12:03 am
More than 7.2 million payments of £326 have already been made to help households through cost-of-living support, the Department for Work and Pensions has said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than 7.2 million payments of £326 have already been made to help households through cost-of-living support, the Department for Work and Pensions has said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

More than 7.2 million payments of £326 have already been made to help households through cost-of-living support, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has said.

A total of £2.4 billion has been paid to households on low incomes in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with a second instalment of £324 arriving later this year.

Payments were made from July 14.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said: “There is more help to come for households, with the second half of the £650 payment arriving later this year and further payments for pensioners and disabled people also on the way.”

The support package will also include a £400 grant to help with energy bills, a £150 disability payment and an extra £300 for pensioner households.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said: “I know that people are finding things difficult with rising prices and increasing pressure on household budgets. That’s why we’re taking action to control inflation and providing immediate help for households.

“It’s so important that over seven million vulnerable households have received £326 direct payments so far and there is also more help to come, with eight million of the most vulnerable households receiving £1,200 of direct support to help with bills over the winter.”

The DWP will administer payments for customers on all other eligible means-tested benefits, and no one needs to contact the Government or apply for the payment.

Those who are eligible should look out for a payment of £326 with the reference DWP Cost of Living in their bank accounts. The payment is made automatically, meaning no one has to apply or do anything to receive it.

Eligible claimants who have not received their payment yet should not be concerned, the DWP said, as it expects some payments may take until July 31 to come through.

