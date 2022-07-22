Government scraps changes to school admissions for summer-born pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Government scraps changes to school admissions for summer-born pupils

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 10:40 am
(Danny Lawson/PA)
(Danny Lawson/PA)

The Government has scrapped plans for legislation to improve admissions for summer-born pupils.

In 2015, then-schools minister Nick Gibb promised legislation to allow pupils born between April and August to be admitted to reception from the age of five if that was what their parents wanted.

Currently, the decision is left to schools and councils about whether five-year-olds born between these dates start in reception or Year 1.

The Government had also said it would change the law so pupils could remain in the year group they started with throughout their education rather than having to re-apply to be educated outside their normal year group when they start secondary school.

On Friday, academies minister Baroness Barran said that data suggested the system for summer-born pupils “is now working much better than it was in 2015″.

“I am reassured that good progress has been made on this issue and that these improvements suggest the system is now working well,” she said.

“Taking all of this into account, I do not intend to continue to pursue legislation on this issue at this time, but will keep this position under review if the situation changes.”

She added that the latest survey from the Department for Education showed that most requests for delayed entry to reception are approved.

Data from 2020 showed that 22% of councils had a policy of agreeing to any request to admit five-year-old summer-born children to reception, up from 9% in 2019.

“It can seldom be in a child’s best interests to miss the essential numeracy and early literacy that takes place in the reception year,” Baroness Barran said.

Speaking about pupils who had been educated out of year during primary school and had to reapply for secondary places, she added: “Unless there are sound educational reasons to do otherwise, the assumption should be that they will remain outside of their normal year group.

“Children educated out of their year group should not be disadvantaged at secondary transition.”

