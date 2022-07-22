Nicola Sturgeon welcomes extension to money advice scheme from GP surgeries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon welcomes extension to money advice scheme from GP surgeries

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 2:16 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meets staff during a visit to the Forge Medical Centre in Parkhead, Glasgow (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meets staff during a visit to the Forge Medical Centre in Parkhead, Glasgow (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed an additional £300,000 investment to help vulnerable Scots access welfare and money advice from their GP practices.

More than £3 million has already been invested by the Scottish Government to fund the Welfare Advice and Health Partnerships (WAHP) programme since September 2021.

It aims to help those living in the most deprived communities address mental health concerns which are exacerbated by money worries.

Almost 150 GPs have already offered the service which allows patients to be directly referred to an in-house welfare rights officer for advice on increasing income, social security eligibility, debt resolution, housing and employment issues.

Nicola Sturgeon visit to Forge Medical Centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (right) meets staff during a visit to the Forge Medical Centre in Parkhead, Glasgow (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

From the autumn, GP surgeries in 20 rural and 10 island communities will benefit from the additional funding to extend the service to patients who need it.

New participating surgeries will be identified from areas where the cost-of-living is already disproportionately high and people are likely to be more heavily impacted by the current crisis.

Speaking on a visit to the Forge Medical Practice in Glasgow’s Parkhead, which has offered the service since 2021, the First Minister said the scheme was providing “crucial” support.

She said: “This project and this approach is already having a very positive impact.

“It’s helping people to access benefits that they weren’t accessing, increasing and maximising people’s income, helping people navigate debt problems.

“So, with the cost-of-living crisis as it is, this is crucial support for individuals and often helps to address the root causes of mental health problems that will see people coming to a GP.”

Nicola Sturgeon visit to Forge Medical Centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon spoke to GPs and welfare officers about how the programme helped vulnerable patients (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

She added: “Being able to make a service like this available in island communities and rural parts of the country where these problems exist but are often more dispersed will be a key part of helping individuals with what is a really difficult time for many financially.”

And Ms Sturgeon said the service will ease the workload pressure on healthcare professionals within GP surgeries.

GPs at the Forge Medical Practice told Ms Sturgeon that they will be able to focus on medical problems facing their patients while making urgent referrals for wellbeing support.

Robert Hannah, a money and welfare advice officer at the Parkhead surgery, said the project had helped reach vulnerable people who had been too embarrassed to seek help for their money worries.

He said: “I’ve seen engagement with people who probably would never have engaged with the service before, people who maybe fell through the cracks or had maybe been too embarrassed to ask for help or didn’t know where to go.”

Helping the patients tackle their money and debt woes often improves on their mental health, he added.

An evaluation of the original scheme, which covered nine GP surgeries in Glasgow, showed the average financial gain to individuals accessing WAHPs was more than £19 for every £1 invested in the scheme, and over £25 for every £1 invested when debt negotiation and management was included over a period of 12 months.

