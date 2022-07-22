UK could lose £120m if Rwanda deal ruled unlawful

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK could lose £120m if Rwanda deal ruled unlawful

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 3:10 pm Updated: July 22, 2022, 4:12 pm
Britain stands to lose £120m it has paid to Rwanda if the plan to deport migrants is ruled unlawful by the courts (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Britain stands to lose £120 million it has paid to Rwanda if the plan to deport migrants is ruled unlawful by the courts.

Officials for the east African nation’s government confirmed it has received the entire initial payment for the agreement signed in April and that the funds are already “committed”, with some money spent on preparations for arrivals.

It comes in a week where there has been a wave of critical reports about the UK’s immigration and asylum policies and operations, including the Rwanda plan.

The first deportation flight was grounded in June after a series of legal challenges, and another attempt is yet to be scheduled.

Last month, Downing Street conceded that some cash had been paid but refused to say how much or when this had happened, saying the information was “confidential”.

On Friday, Rwandan government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo said: “There was an initial transfer of £120 million. This has already been paid and we are already using the funds to prepare.”

Asked by reporters whether the money would need to be repaid to the UK should the plan be barred by the courts, Ms Makolo said: “It’s paid over, it’s committed. Part of it has been used.”

She insisted Rwanda remains “committed” to the partnership, adding: “We are determined to make it work.”

Several asylum seekers, the Public and Commercial Services union and charities Care4Calais, Detention Action and Asylum Aid are challenging the legality of the Home Office policy, with the next court hearings due in September and October.

Priti Patel visit to Rwanda
Since Home Secretary Priti Patel and Rwandan foreign affairs Vincent Biruta minister signed the agreement in April, more than 1,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK (Flora Thompson/PA)

Doris Uwicyeza Picard, chief adviser to the Rwandan justice minister, told reporters: “We are confident in the legality of this partnership.”

But she added that if judges do rule against the deal, the Rwandan government would work on “solutions to these problems”.

The ongoing court cases have raised the prospect that a flight may not be attempted again until the winter.

Some migrants issued with Rwanda removal directions have already been released from immigration detention because, as yet, another flight has not been lined up.

When asked whether the government is frustrated about the legal challenges, Ms Makolo said they were “expected”, adding: “We remain ready to receive the migrants and we are using this time to prepare and we’re confident it will go ahead.”

Pressed on if there were concerns the agreement could be shelved if the new prime minister decides it should not proceed, Ms Makolo said: “It would be a big loss to not be able to see this bigger vision come to life.”

During the briefing, the Rwandan government officials hit back at criticism of its poor human rights record.

Ms Makolo also took aim at opponents who she said were depicting Africa as a “hell-hole” and somewhere that was “poor and full of disease and no opportunities”.

Earlier this week, a High Court hearing revealed that the Foreign Office advised the UK Government against sending asylum seekers to the east African nation and the country had been accused of recruiting refugees for military conflicts.

Ms Makolo said: “It is wrong to accuse us of that sort of thing. What we do is offer people a home and safety here.

“We do not get involved in recruitments for whatever armed movements. Once the refugees are here, they’re under our care and the care of UNHCR (the UN’s refugee agency). So that is incorrect information. And we want to challenge that because it’s not true.”

Assertions from the former UK High Commissioner to Rwanda were “based on wrong information”, she added.

Ms Picard said they had already been in touch with the UK to “correct the record” on the statements made, adding: “We want to ensure the country’s asylum process is understood by the court as being on par with international standards of asylum processing and refugee protection”.

Ms Makolo expressed “surprise” at critical comments from the UNHCR about the scheme, saying they had never raised concerns with the government directly.

“We’ve had a very good working relationship with the UNHCR for decades,” she added, while Ms Picard said the agency’s comments were “based on limited understanding of our asylum process”.

