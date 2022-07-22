UK support for Ukraine will ‘not waver’, Johnson tells Zelensky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK support for Ukraine will ‘not waver’, Johnson tells Zelensky

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 5:50 pm
Boris Johnson (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office of Ukrainian/PA)
Boris Johnson (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office of Ukrainian/PA)

Boris Johnson spoke to Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, telling the Ukrainian president that UK support will “not waver” regardless of who becomes the next prime minister.

The Prime Minister also welcomed news of much-anticipated deal to get grain out of Ukraine, amid hopes that the agreement can avoid a global food crisis.

In a call between the two leaders, Mr Johnson “stressed the UK’s ongoing determination to support the Ukrainian people and said that resolve will not waver, no matter who becomes the next UK prime minister”.

Loading grain into holds of sea cargo vessel in Odessa, Ukraine
Grain being loaded into holds of a sea cargo vessel in Odessa. The agreement brokered by Turkey and the UN will allow exports to resume (Alamy/PA)

A Downing Street spokeswoman said, “President Zelensky thanked the PM for his staunch support for Ukraine, and for his kind words in his last address to Parliament.

“The Prime Minister outlined the recent steps the UK has taken to bolster Ukraine’s resistance, including training thousands of Ukrainian troops in the UK.

“The UK is working to expand this training effort, including through the involvement of international partners. President Zelensky said the military support being provided by the UK and others is making a real difference in the conflict.

“The Prime Minister welcomed today’s announcement of a UN-brokered deal to get grain out of Ukraine via the Black Sea and end Russia’s blockade. Both the Prime Minister and President Zelensky stressed the need for the deal to be implemented in full by all parties.”

Russia and Ukraine on Friday signed separate agreements with Turkey and the United Nations to clear the way for exporting millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain as well as Russian grain and fertiliser.

The moves end a stand-off that had threatened food security around the world.

Mr Johnson, who has been a staunch supporter of the Ukrainian fight against Russia, also spoke with Mr Zelensky about plans to host Eurovision and the treatment of UK prisoners being held by Russian-backed forces.

“The leaders discussed their ongoing concern about the treatment of prisoners being held by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine, including those of British nationality. The Prime Minister thanked President Zelensky for his government’s efforts to date to secure detainees’ freedom,” the spokeswoman said.

“The Prime Minister paid tribute to the role President Zelensky has played and must continue to play in upholding a fair and proper judicial system in Ukraine.

“The Prime Minister and President Zelensky talked about the ongoing discussions about the hosting of Eurovision next year. The Prime Minister stressed that wherever Eurovision is held it must be an event which celebrates and honours the country and people of Ukraine.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Friday also praised the efforts of Turkey and the UN to help reach the deal on grain, saying that Vladimir Putin’s “barbaric invasion of Ukraine has meant some of the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world are at risk of having nothing to eat”.

“It is vital that Ukrainian grain reaches international food markets, and we applaud Turkey and the UN Secretary General for their efforts to broker this agreement,” she said.

“The UK and our allies have been pushing hard to reach this point.

“Now this agreement must be implemented, and we will be watching to ensure Russia’s actions match its words. To enable a lasting return to global security and economic stability, Putin must end the war and withdraw from Ukraine.”

