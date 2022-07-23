Key dates in the Tory leadership race between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Key dates in the Tory leadership race between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

By Press Association
July 23, 2022, 10:39 am
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Yui Mok/Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Yui Mok/Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Tory leadership race is hotting up, with Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak pulling out all the stops as they go for the top job in politics.

Having fought off their competitors this week, the final two candidates are each set to try and persuade Conservative party members that they should be the one to become the next prime minister.

Both face a number of debates in the coming weeks.

The final two contenders for the position of Tory party leader and prime minister are Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (PA)
The final two contenders for the position of Tory party leader and prime minister are Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (PA)

Here is a timetable for the rest of the leadership contest.

– July onwards: Hustings are to take place around the country over the summer to help party members determine their choice for the new Conservative leader.

Bob Blackman, joint executive secretary of the 1922 Committee, said it was a “condition of nomination” for candidates to agree that they would contest the ballot of party members if they reached the final two.

This is to avoid a situation as in 2016, when Dame Andrea Leadsom dropped out, handing the leadership unchallenged to Theresa May before party members were given the opportunity to vote.

The winner of the contest will replace Boris Johnson as party leader and prime minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The winner of the contest will replace Boris Johnson as party leader and prime minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

– July 23: Mr Sunak visits the Lincolnshire town of Grantham, stressing his Thatcherite credentials in a speech in the hometown of the former Conservative prime minister.

Meanwhile, Ms Truss meets Conservative members at association events in Kent.

– July 25: BBC debate, Our Next Prime Minister, takes place at 9pm, in front of an audience in Stoke-on-Trent.

– July 26: The Sun’s Showdown: The Fight for No10 airs on the Sun website and TalkTV at 6pm, in front of a studio audience.

– August 4: Sky News hosts a debate featuring questions from a studio audience live from 8pm on Sky News channel 501, across Sky News’ digital channels and streamed on YouTube.

– August 5: The expected deadline for Tory members to receive postal ballots.

– September 5: New Conservative leader announced. The new prime minister will be announced when MPs return to Westminster from their summer break.

– September 6:  Boris Johnson to quit as Prime Minister to allow his successor to take over.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal