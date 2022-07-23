Rishi Sunak promises tax cuts ‘you can believe in’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak promises tax cuts ‘you can believe in’

By Press Association
July 23, 2022, 11:29 am
Rishi Sunak, with daughters Krishna, Anushka and wife Akshata Murthy, during a visit to Vaculug tyre specialists at Gonerby Hill Foot, Grantham (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rishi Sunak, with daughters Krishna, Anushka and wife Akshata Murthy, during a visit to Vaculug tyre specialists at Gonerby Hill Foot, Grantham (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rishi Sunak on Saturday told Tory Party members that he was the only candidate telling the truth about taxation.

Tax cuts have dominated discussion in the Conservative leadership contest so far, with Mr Sunak seeking to portray himself as a Thatcherite custodian of the public finances in the face of a raft of tax cuts promised by rival Liz Truss.

The Foreign Secretary, who has said she is running an “insurgent” campaign, has said that her promises of tax cuts will help curb soaring inflation.

Speaking from Grantham in Lincolnshire, Mr Sunak repeated his attacks on Ms Truss and her economic vision in a speech that was heavy with warnings about the dangers of inflation.

“We have to tell the truth about the cost of living and that there is no answer to this problem other than to grip inflation and bring it down,” he told a mostly friendly crowd.

The former chancellor said: “Rising inflation is the enemy that makes everyone poorer and puts at risk your homes and your savings.

“And we have to tell the truth about tax.

“I will deliver more tax cuts.

“I’ve already made real progress as chancellor, but I will not put money back in your pocket knowing that rising inflation will only whip it straight back out.”

His supporters have said that Mr Sunak is the only candidate in the race with a clear plan for the country, with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday morning that his candidate had set out a “credible” plan on the economy and on the NHS.

Conservative leadership bid
Foreign Secretary and Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss has promised tax cuts if she becomes prime minister (Aaron Chown/PA)

In a swipe at Ms Truss, Mr Raab also said it was not “responsible” to reverse the health and social care levy, stressing that it would take money away from the NHS and make solving issues such as waiting lists much harder.

Mr Sunak told the crowd he would deliver “tax cuts you can believe in”.

“We can cut more taxes, but only if we defeat the enemy of inflation.

“And that can only happen if we are honest about the ravages it cause.

“We must see the danger in front of us and act, not pretend like it isn’t happening, or more dreadful still, make the situation worse, putting people’s homes and savings at risk.

“I will deliver a lower tax economy.

“I will deliver tax cuts but tax cuts you can believe in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal