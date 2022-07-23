Ministers accused of ‘power-grab’ as dozens of planning decisions overturned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ministers accused of ‘power-grab’ as dozens of planning decisions overturned

By Press Association
July 24, 2022, 12:03 am
Scottish Conservative local government spokesman Miles Briggs said the views of local people are being ignored (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Conservative local government spokesman Miles Briggs said the views of local people are being ignored (Jane Barlow/PA)

Local authorities in Scotland were overruled in almost half of all planning appeals in the last year, according to new figures.

The Planning and Environmental Appeals Division’s annual report shows 45% of council planning decisions which were appealed were overturned in 2021/22.

It means 164 decisions were overturned by the Scottish Government out of a total of 367 appeals.

The Scottish Conservatives have accused the Government of “ignoring the views of local communities”.

Argyll and Bute was the worst affected area, with six out of seven council decisions changed.

In total, 18 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities had a rate of more than half of decisions being lost on appeal by Scottish Government ministers.

Miles Briggs, local government spokesperson for the Scottish Tories, said: “This is the latest evidence of an SNP power-grab on our local authorities.

“It is completely unacceptable that almost half of decisions made by our local authorities in the last year were then overturned by the Scottish Government.

“It is what we’ve come to expect from SNP ministers, though, who love centralisation and ignoring the views of local communities.

“The SNP like to pretend they know what’s best for local communities, but then they arrogantly overrule a whole host of decisions made by councils.

“We know the impact planning application outcomes can have on local communities, and it is those local people who know how best decisions will affect them.”

The figures show East Dunbartonshire, South Ayrshire, Dundee and Highland councils all had more than 60% of decisions overturned at the appeal stage.

Mr Briggs added: “It shouldn’t be up to out-of-touch SNP-Green ministers who are miles away in Edinburgh to overrule local decisions.

“The SNP should start treating our councils with the respect they deserve rather than always seeking to meddle in their business.”

The Lothian MSP added that the Tories would not overturn planning decisions made at a local level.

The Scottish Government said most planning appeal decisions are made by an independent reporter, while local authorities are responsible for deciding on almost all applications.

A spokesperson said: “The vast majority of planning appeals that come to Scottish ministers are decided by an independent reporter who is required to take into account local views and make the decision on the planning merits of the case in accordance with the local development plan, unless material considerations indicate otherwise.

“During the last financial year, a total of 172 planning appeal decisions in Scotland were made by reporters.

“In contrast, approximately 27,000 planning applications are decided each year by Scotland’s local planning authorities, of which around 94.5% are granted.”

