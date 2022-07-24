Scottish councils told not to ‘miss out’ on share of £4.8bn Levelling Up funding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish councils have been urged not to miss out on a share of £4.8 billion levelling up funds as the application deadline approaches.

Local authorities have until Tuesday, August 2 to submit an application for the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

It aims to deliver on plans to boost town centres, local transport and support cultural and historical assets.

Communities in need of economic recovery and growth will be prioritised, according to the UK Government.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the funding would improve “everyday lives” all over the country.

He said: “The UK Government is focussed on growing our economy and levelling up opportunities across the country.

“Backed by £2 billion direct funding we are supporting transformative projects the length and breadth of Scotland that will improve everyday lives.”

In the first round of levelling up funding in 2021, eight Scottish projects received cash worth a total of £171 million.

Speaking ahead of the latest round of bids arriving, levelling up minister Greg Clark said: “I am determined that we will go full steam ahead to back proposals that will make a big difference to public places.

“The UK Levelling Up Fund is bringing to life things that will make a big different to local communities and I look forward to seeing many great projects get the green light.”

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack has urged councils to apply for funding (Michal Wachucik/PA)

Mr Jack added: “I urge councils, working with their communities, to put bids in by August 2 for the next round of the Levelling Up Fund so as many local areas as possible can benefit from regenerative schemes such as improving town centres, boosting local transport links and supporting cultural and historical assets.”

After applications are closed on August 2, bids will be assessed against whether they are deliverable and meet levelling up objectives and will have the strength of their economic case assessed.

Shortlists will be drawn up separately for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Scotland will also benefit from further levelling up funding with £212 million earmarked from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund which aims to help the most deprived communities.