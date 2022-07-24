Scottish councils told not to ‘miss out’ on share of £4.8bn Levelling Up funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Scottish councils told not to ‘miss out’ on share of £4.8bn Levelling Up funding

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 12:04 am
The Levelling Up fund aims to boost communities across the UK (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Levelling Up fund aims to boost communities across the UK (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Scottish councils have been urged not to miss out on a share of £4.8 billion levelling up funds as the application deadline approaches.

Local authorities have until Tuesday, August 2 to submit an application for the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

It aims to deliver on plans to boost town centres, local transport and support cultural and historical assets.

Communities in need of economic recovery and growth will be prioritised, according to the UK Government.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the funding would improve “everyday lives” all over the country.

He said: “The UK Government is focussed on growing our economy and levelling up opportunities across the country.

“Backed by £2 billion direct funding we are supporting transformative projects the length and breadth of Scotland that will improve everyday lives.”

In the first round of levelling up funding in 2021, eight Scottish projects received cash worth a total of £171 million.

Speaking ahead of the latest round of bids arriving, levelling up minister Greg Clark said: “I am determined that we will go full steam ahead to back proposals that will make a big difference to public places.

“The UK Levelling Up Fund is bringing to life things that will make a big different to local communities and I look forward to seeing many great projects get the green light.”

Scottish Conservative Conference
Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack has urged councils to apply for funding (Michal Wachucik/PA)

Mr Jack added: “I urge councils, working with their communities, to put bids in by August 2 for the next round of the Levelling Up Fund so as many local areas as possible can benefit from regenerative schemes such as improving town centres, boosting local transport links and supporting cultural and historical assets.”

After applications are closed on August 2, bids will be assessed against whether they are deliverable and meet levelling up objectives and will have the strength of their economic case assessed.

Shortlists will be drawn up separately for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Scotland will also benefit from further levelling up funding with £212 million earmarked from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund which aims to help the most deprived communities.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal