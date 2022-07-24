Thousands of businesses go bust while awaiting business rates rebates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Thousands of businesses go bust while awaiting business rates rebates

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 12:05 am
Shutters coming down at a shop (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Shutters coming down at a shop (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Thousands of business sites have foundered in while waiting for rebates over property taxes, according to new data.

Research by real estate advisory firm Altus Group has showed that 3,165 business premises, including offices, factories, shops, pubs and restaurants, entered insolvency whilst they were awaiting the result of a business rates challenge.

Business rates are the property tax levied on firms across the UK and have steadily increased despite property valuations tumbling in recent years.

Currently, firms have a three-stage process – check, challenge, appeal – for complaints about business rates payments, which was introduced in 2017.

The challenge process allows firms to make a formal dispute their property valuation which is used to calculate the bills that are paid to councils.

Around 60% of all challenges are ultimately agreed, according to industry experts.

The latest researched indicated that the 3,165 business premises which entered insolvency after challenges could have seen a cash injection of £50.76 million in rebates, with many dating back five years.

The Valuation Office Agency (VOA), an executive agency of HM Revenue & Customs, is expected to resolve 90% of all challenges within 12 months.

However, they have failed to meet that target in every financial year since the introduction of the check, challenge, appeal policy.

During the 2020-21 financial year, around 43% of cases were resolved in line with the target.

Robert Hayton, UK president of Altus, said: “Firms emerged from a global pandemic to face a cost-of-doing-business crisis yet there is no urgency to help aid cash flow by resolving these challenges quickly.

“Rather than kicking the can down the road to be determined by overstretched tribunals, resources need to be deployed now by the VOA to clear the backlog whilst it is still manageable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal