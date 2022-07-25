Rishi Sunak says ‘I wasn’t born this way’ after Dorries mocks expensive clothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak says ‘I wasn’t born this way’ after Dorries mocks expensive clothes

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 10:47 pm
Rishi Sunak taking part in the BBC Tory leadership debate live (PA/Jacob King)
Rishi Sunak taking part in the BBC Tory leadership debate live (PA/Jacob King)

Rishi Sunak told an audience of voters he was “not born this way” when asked about Nadine Dorries mocking him for his expensive taste in clothing.

Tory leadership hopefuls Mr Sunak and Liz Truss appeared in front of a 100-person audience in Stoke-On-Trent for their first one-to-one showdown on BBC One, answering questions on topics ranging from inflation, to the economy, and tax.

The debate also briefly and surprisingly turned to their fashion choices, with the former chancellor making the point he did not grow up in money.

Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss taking part in the BBC Tory leadership debate (Jacob King/PA)

It comes after the Culture Secretary tweeted newspaper reports that Mr Sunak wore a bespoke suit worth £3,500 when he attended a recent leadership vote, and had visited Teesside in Prada loafers worth £450.

She wrote that by contrast, Ms Truss, who Nadine Dorries supports, would be “travelling the country wearing her earrings which cost circa £4.50 from Claire’s Accessories”.

Ms Truss said she does not know how her supporter and Cabinet colleague “knows where I got my earrings from”.

Mr Sunak, who has often been accused of being “out of touch” with the British people due to his enormous wealth, insisted that “in the Conservative Party, we judge people by their character and their actions”.

He went on: “I am proud of my record as chancellor in helping some of the most vulnerable people over the last couple of years.

“And I wasn’t born this way.

“My family emigrated here 60 years ago, I talked about my mom. She ran the local chemist in Southampton. That’s why I grew up working in the shop, delivering medicines. I worked as a waiter at the Indian restaurant, down the road.

“And I am standing here because of the hard work, the sacrifice, and love of my parents and the opportunities they provided to me.

“And that’s why I want to be prime minister because I want to ensure that everyone, your children, and grandchildren have the very same opportunities that I had.”

Boris Johnson resignation
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (PA/James Manning)

When pressed by BBC political editor Chris Mason on whether she would disown Ms Dorries’ remarks, Ms Truss said: “I have to confess, Chris, that since this campaign started I have deleted Twitter from my phone.”

She added: “I am not going to give Rishi fashion advice. I mean, I have said he is a very well-dressed man. I’m not going to give him fashion advice.

“And I don’t think this is really the key issue in the campaign, frankly, you know, we have had a really serious discussion about the importance of growing the economy, and what will help achieve that. That’s what people in Stoke-on-Trent want to hear about. They don’t want to hear about Rishi and my fashion choices.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal