Inflation concerns hit 40-year high as prices keep rising

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Inflation concerns hit 40-year high as prices keep rising

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 12:05 am
Inflation has soared (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Inflation has soared (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Public concern about inflation has reached its highest level for 40 years as prices continue to climb, a survey suggests.

A poll by Ipsos found 45% of British adults thought inflation was one of the most important issues facing the country.

The figure represents not only an increase on the 40% who listed inflation as a concern in June, but also the highest recorded level of concern since Ipsos started its monthly issues tracking survey in the early 1980s.

Concern about rising prices tracks inflation itself, which reached a 40-year high of 9.4% in June, while economists fear it could end up exceeding 10%.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

The survey, which asked 1,000 British adults what they thought were the most important issues facing Britain today, found inflation was by far the biggest concern, followed by the economy in general, which was mentioned by 34% of people.

No other issue scored more than 16%, including the NHS, Brexit, climate change and immigration.

People aged between 18 and 34 were even more likely to mention inflation, with 53% saying they were concerned about rising prices.

Mike Clemence, a senior consultant at Ipsos, said: “Public concern about inflation continues to increase, matching the rises we see in the official inflation rate.

“Now almost half of the public mention rising prices as one of the biggest issues for Britain, the highest level we’ve seen since the early Eighties.”

But, he added, “very few” people were worried about unemployment despite the worsening economic picture.

Just 3% of people listed unemployment as a major issue facing the country, the lowest level Ipsos has recorded since it began its issues surveys in 1974.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal