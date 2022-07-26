Tory leadership contenders rule out government job for Boris Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tory leadership contenders rule out government job for Boris Johnson

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 6:20 am
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have ruled out giving Boris Johnson a role in government if they succeed him as prime minister (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have ruled out giving Boris Johnson a role in government if they succeed him as prime minister.

Foreign Secretary Ms Truss said she believes Mr Johnson “needs a well-earned break” before eventually saying he will not be part of her top team.

Former chancellor Mr Sunak was more direct in stating Mr Johnson would not be involved.

Their comments came during their first head-to-head Tory leadership TV debate on the BBC.

Neither Tory candidate is planning to give Boris Johnson a role in government (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Asked if Mr Johnson would be given a role in the cabinet, Ms Truss replied: “Having spent time with him this week on foreign affairs, I very, very much suspect that he would not want a future role in the Government, I think he needs a well-earned break from what has been a very difficult few years.

“After all, he was seriously ill with Covid, we haven’t even talked about that, and that was a terrible moment when we didn’t know what was going to happen, he has faced real challenges that no leader would have expected to face, the appalling war in Ukraine, so I simply don’t think that is really an option.”

She added: “I just don’t think it’s going to happen, I think that what’s done is done, the party has made the decision, I have told you my views of that, I have now put myself forward as a candidate because I think I’m the right person to do the job and I don’t believe that he would want further involvement.”

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak before taking part in the BBC1 Conservative leadership debate
Pressed further, Ms Truss said: “I am sure he will have a role, I am sure he will be vocal but he will not be part of the government.”

Mr Sunak said: “The simple answer from me is no, I think we need to look forward at this point, that’s why I want to be prime minister.”

The pair were also asked to rate Mr Johnson’s time in office out of 10.

Ms Truss gave Mr Johnson a seven while Mr Sunak said: “My views are clear, when he was great he was great and it got to a point where we need to move forward. In delivering a solution to Brexit and winning an election that’s a 10/10 – you’ve got to give the guy credit for that, no-one else could probably have done that.”

