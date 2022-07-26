Starmer blames retreat from nationalisation pledge on post-pandemic debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Starmer blames retreat from nationalisation pledge on post-pandemic debt

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 10:04 am
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has said he changed his mind on nationalisation because of ballooning post-pandemic debt, indicating that a Labour Government would fix “broken” water and energy markets through regulation first.

The Labour leader distanced himself from his own pledge when he was running for the party’s leadership in 2019 to support “common ownership of rail, mail, energy and water”.

He told BBC Breakfast: “We’ve got to recognise that after the pandemic we’re in a different situation financially to the situation that we were in before, and we want a responsible Government that says if we’re going to do something we will tell you how we’re going to pay for it.

“The single most important thing is how we grow the economy, re-energise the economy, and that can’t be reduced to a discussion about nationalisation.”

Sir Keir stressed his “pragmatic” approach, saying that for most utilities “the answer is going to lie in regulating the market, changing the market, rather than simply taking things into public ownership”.

However, he said Labour would stick to plans to nationalise the railways if it won the next election.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Rail is a bit of an outlier because obviously large parts of rail are already in public ownership, and we would continue that, so the rail situation is different because of the way their contracts are run.

“But for me, I’m not ideological where I say public is good, private is bad, or private is good, public is bad.”

Sir Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer highlighted a pragmatic approach (Danny Lawson/PA)

Asked about nationalising Royal Mail, Sir Keir said: “It’s very hard to see how you can nationalise within the fiscal rules, but that’s not to say that there isn’t a problem that needs fixing there.”

He highlighted the party’s “strong fiscal rules” to control public spending and said that “after Covid, there is a question of what we can afford going into that election”.

Sir Keir reiterated he was dropping his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn’s manifesto for Government and was starting with a “clean slate”.

“I don’t want a Labour Party that, as it was in 2019, was basically saying we can spend on anything.

“We’ve reversed those 2019 manifesto positions because we needed to show the country that we’re credible, we’re responsible on the economy”.

Sir Keir was forced to clear up the party’s stance on nationalisation a day after conflicting statements by members of his shadow cabinet caused some confusion.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves had said the policy was not compatible with the party’s new fiscal rules, while shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said Labour was “committed to public ownership of rail”.

During Tuesday morning’s media rounds, Sir Keir also slammed Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss’s first head-to-head TV Tory leadership debate, which he said showed the Conservatives had “lost the plot”.

After “10 years where people haven’t seen their wages go up” and are “really worrying” about their bills and inflation, “what I’m not hearing from these contenders is an answer to that problem,” according to the Labour leader.

He declined to say whether a Labour Government would give public sector workers the inflation-matching pay rises they want.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I completely understand why so many working people with stagnant wages and high prices need to see some movement.

“I support the right to strike but I think the role of Government is to facilitate, make sure those negotiations take place to an agreed settlement”.

He said he would again tell his shadow frontbench not to go on the picket lines outside railway stations during upcoming strikes, arguing: “A Government doesn’t go on picket lines, a Government tries to resolve disputes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak (Jacob King/PA)
Sunak or Truss: What policies should we expect from our next prime minister?
Rishi Sunak (Jacob King/PA)
Sunak accused of U-turn after pledge to cut VAT on energy bills
Haulage lorry drives passed a sign at Belfast Port welcoming travellers to the Harbour Estate.
Protocol has created ‘feast or famine’ economy in Northern Ireland
The think tank called for the relaxing of staff-to-children ratios and other rules in childcare (Alamy/PA)
Cut red tape in housing, childcare and energy, think tank urges Government
People arrive at a Covid 19 testing centre in Leytonstone, east London (PA)
Impossible to have confidence Randox contracts were awarded properly – MPs
Charities say people with deductions are being left without enough money to afford food or pay their bills (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pause deductions to benefits to give ‘breathing space’ on cost of living – MPs
Foreign Secretary and Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss wants police to ‘get back to basics’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
Truss vows to tell forces to cut crime by 20% and ‘police streets, not…
Conservative former chancellor Rishi Sunak (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sunak pledges to cut VAT on energy bills under ‘winter plan’
Liz Truss and Rushi Sunak with host TalkTV Political Editor Kate McCann at TalkTV’s Ealing Studios (PA/Dominic Lipinski)
TV clash between Sunak and Truss halted after host fainted on air
Liz Truss and Rushi Sunak (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tory leadership debate halted after incident in the studio

More from The Press & Journal

Scottish Water teams have been sent to investigate the issue.
Suspected burst water main leaves some Aberdeen residents without supply
0
Inverness LGBT+ meet-up
Inverness LGBT+ group creates 'safe space' with new weekly meet-ups
0
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Brian Hetherington. CR0037100 25/07/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Mail order drug dealer snared by Post Office worker with first class sense of…
Terry Leggat. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
'Its a beautiful city, let's keep it that way': One man's crusade to clean…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin watches the action in the 5-0 defeat of Stirling Albion.
No team will bully or outmuscle Aberdeen this season, warns manager Jim Goodwin
0
URN: CR0007889 Maud Football Club, Pleasure Park, Maud v Banks 0' Dee - Junior Superleague. Pictured is BoD player Neale Allan controling the ball. Picture by Scott Baxter 06/04/2019
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Banks o' Dee start defence at Fraserburgh; Keith and Huntly…