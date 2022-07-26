Decision on subsidies for Tata steel plants a matter for next PM – Buckland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Decision on subsidies for Tata steel plants a matter for next PM – Buckland

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 12:26 pm
(Toby Melville/PA)
(Toby Melville/PA)

It is “only right” that a decision on taxpayer support to safeguard Tata’s UK steel plants will have to wait until the new prime minister is in place, Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland has said.

The company has been in talks with the Government about its decarbonisation plans, but the Tory leadership contest looks set to delay the process until either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak is in No 10.

Unions said they are particularly worried about the future of the giant Port Talbot plant in South Wales as well as Tata’s other Welsh sites.

Decisions will have to be be made by the incoming administration, due to be in place in early September.

Tata is reportedly seeking around £1.5 billion in UK state aid to help fund the closure of two blast furnaces at Port Talbot and their replacement with two electric arc furnaces that are less carbon-intensive.

Sir Robert insisted the Government was committed to maintaining a domestic steel industry but major decisions on the use of public money would have to wait until Boris Johnson’s replacement is in office.

He would not confirm Tata’s £1.5 billion demand – “we need to be careful about the figures” – but some element of state aid was being discussed.

The discussions “have obviously been based for some time on an element of Government subsidy to help the transition” from the old furnaces to “something much less carbon heavy”, Sir Robert told reporters.

Boris Johnson resignation
Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland (James Manning/PA)

“It’s something the British Government strongly supports, we believe fundamentally in the sovereign capability of the UK to produce steel and Port Talbot is the epicentre of that.

“I think it’s only right that those decisions are made by the new prime minister.

“That doesn’t mean that the lines aren’t open between now and then, far from it.”

Sir Robert said the fact that he and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng were “reiterating our belief in a sovereign capacity in the UK to produce steel” should “be a very clear indication to Tata and to others that we are deeply committed to a sustainable future for our steel industry”.

Tata Group’s chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran used a Financial Times interview earlier this month to warn that a transition to a greener steel plant “is only possible with financial help from the Government”.

