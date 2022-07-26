Sunak pledges to cut VAT on energy bills under ‘winter plan’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak pledges to cut VAT on energy bills under ‘winter plan’

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 10:32 pm
Conservative former chancellor Rishi Sunak (Danny Lawson/PA)
Conservative former chancellor Rishi Sunak (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rishi Sunak has announced he would scrap VAT on all domestic energy bills for the next year, saving the average household £160, if he becomes prime minister.

The move is part of the former chancellor’s “winter plan” to tackle inflation and the cost-of-living emergency, which, his campaign team says, stands in contrast to the inflationary £55 billion of fiscal commitments Liz Truss has made.

On top of scrapping VAT on all domestic energy bills, the Tory leadership hopeful said he would also undertake major supply side reforms aimed at bringing down costs.

Mr Sunak said: “Tackling inflation and getting people the support they need to help with the cost of living is critical.

“That’s why, with the price cap expected to rise above £3,000 in October, I will move immediately to scrap VAT on everyone’s domestic energy bills for the next year, saving the average household £160.

“This temporary and targeted tax cut will get people the support they need whilst also – critically – bearing down on price pressures.”

He added: “As chancellor I knocked £400 off everyone’s energy bill and provided support of £1,200 for the most vulnerable households. This additional VAT cut will help deal with the current emergency.

“I will also begin undertaking major supply side reforms targeted at the rising cost pressures families are facing.

“That means urgently getting more people off welfare and into work and tackling the supply chain crunch.”

Under his new plan, Mr Sunak would expand the labour force by tightening up the rules on out-of-work benefits, doubling the number of hours someone on welfare has to work a week in order to avoid having to look for a full time job.

He would also look at new incentives to support inactive older workers to return to the labour market, and would reduce the UK’s dependence on French ports.

Mr Sunak said that he would work with Britain’s biggest importers to build up trade with Dutch and Danish ports, ending the disruption that is causing the shortages and the price increases.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, who supports Ms Truss in the leadership race, suggested the former chancellor U-turned on his welfare proposals.

She said: “Helping people progress in work by getting better jobs and more hours is a key role of job centres.

“DWP (Department of Work and Pensions) will shortly change the rules to ensure people keep looking for extra work until they have at least 12 hours a week, with an ambition to increase that in the future.

“DWP had hoped to get this under way earlier this year, but unfortunately was blocked by the former Chancellor.

“I share the ambition to go further but these new proposals require extra £210m funding.

“In the meantime, we need to get on so we can help people be more prosperous and help grow the economy.”

Responding to Mr Sunak’s “winter plan”, shadow Treasury minister Pat McFadden said: “Will the real Rishi Sunak please stand up?

“Once again he’s acting as his own personal rebuttal unit – attacking a policy for months then adopting it.

Conservative leadership bid
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey (PA/Kirsty O’Connor)

“Not content with playing hokey cokey with our taxes as Chancellor, he’s devised a poor imitation of the windfall tax Labour called for, and now he wants to cut VAT on energy bills.

“It’s like he’s forcing himself to do dodgy cover versions of a band he insists he always hated.

“This is just another example of the Tory party trying to cling on despite 12 years of continuous failure, when the truth is they are out of time and out of ideas.”

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said that “this sounds like another Sunak Swindle”.

She added: “His tax hikes alone have cost families four times as much as this measly plan would ever save them.

“It is proof that both Sunak and Truss are out of touch and out of ideas. All they can offer is half-baked policies which won’t save people from the frankly frightening rise in energy bills this winter.

“Both candidates are tax-hikers who are guilty of breaking promises made to the British public. We can’t trust them to govern this country through an economic crisis.

“If Conservative MPs refuse to listen to our calls for an emergency tax cut, they face a reckoning from Blue Wall voters at the next election.”

