Sunak accused of ‘flip-flopping’ on tax after pledge to cut VAT on energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sunak accused of ‘flip-flopping’ on tax after pledge to cut VAT on energy bills

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 9:26 am
Rishi Sunak has come under fire for ‘flip-flopping’ on tax (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Rishi Sunak has come under fire for ‘flip-flopping’ on tax (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Rishi Sunak has come under fire for “flip-flopping” on tax after pledging to cut VAT on energy bills and interrupting his rival Liz Truss in Tory leadership debates.

It came after the Tory leadership hopeful unveiled plans to remove VAT from domestic energy bills for a year if the price cap – currently just under £2,000 a year for the average home – exceeds £3,000 as is forecast by experts.

But critics pointed to Mr Sunak’s repeated denunciation of Ms Truss’s offer of unfunded tax cuts he has described as “comforting fairy tales”.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said his plan amounted to a U-turn, which, alongside Mr Sunak’s handling of the TV clashes, was a sign he is under pressure in the race for No 10.

Mr Kwarteng, a senior ally of Ms Truss, told Times Radio: “I think he’s under a lot of pressure.

“That’s why we see all these statements: he was the person who said the VAT cut would disproportionately benefit rich families and now he’s saying that a VAT cut on energy bills is the right thing.

“He was saying that tax cuts were a fairytale, now he is proposing an unfunded tax cut.

“There comes a time in campaigns when people are under a lot of pressure, he clearly felt under a lot of pressure in the debate and he wanted to get out on the front foot and interrupt Liz.

“I think that was the wrong look for him, I think that was the wrong action, but I can understand why he did that.”

Asked whether Mr Sunak could win a general election, Mr Kwarteng told LBC radio: “He has flip-flopped and U-turned on this tax issue, which I find somewhat concerning, but he is a capable politician and a very likeable chap.”

Mr Sunak rejected calls in February for a VAT cut to energy bills, telling the Commons “there would be no guarantee that suppliers would pass on the discounts to all customers”.

Criticism also came from the opposition, with Shadow Treasury Minister Pat McFadden accusing him of “acting as his own personal rebuttal unit” and Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney saying “this sounds like another Sunak Swindle”.

But the former chancellor’s campaign team said his new “winter plan” to tackle inflation and the cost-of-living crisis stands in contrast to the inflationary £55 billion of fiscal commitments Ms Truss has made.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, a supporter of Mr Sunak, defended the Mr Sunak’s £4.3 billion policy as sensible as it would not add to inflation.

“In the short term it would be deflationary because people’s costs would reduce, in the medium term it would not have an impact on the consumer prices index,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Put to him that it is a “flip-flop”, Mr Shapps said: “If he hadn’t produced £37 billion of support, about £1,200 to the hardest-up households already – if he hadn’t done any of that and then suddenly did it, then you would have a point.

“But he has, he has been providing all this support, now he is saying: ‘Here’s something that won’t add to inflation that would save every person watching your programme £160 off their energy bills’ – I think that’s worthwhile.”

Conservative leadership bid
Liz Truss and Rushi Sunak with host TalkTV Political Editor Kate McCann (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Sunak said about his proposals: “This additional VAT cut will help deal with the current emergency.

“I will also begin undertaking major supply side reforms targeted at the rising cost pressures families are facing.

“That means urgently getting more people off welfare and into work and tackling the supply chain crunch”.

VAT was not the only issue over which Mr Sunak was accused of a U-turn, with Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey saying he had blocked her plans to help people on benefits get better jobs by increasing the number of hours they have to work.

As part of his proposals, Mr Sunak would expand the labour force by tightening up the rules on out-of-work benefits, doubling the number of hours someone on welfare has to work a week in order to avoid having to look for a full-time job.

Ms Coffey, a backer of Ms Truss, said: “DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) will shortly change the rules to ensure people keep looking for extra work until they have at least 12 hours a week, with an ambition to increase that in the future.

“DWP had hoped to get this under way earlier this year, but unfortunately were blocked by the former chancellor.”

Ms Truss’s promises of vast tax cuts have helped her come out ahead in opinion polls and member surveys.

During Tuesday night’s TalkTV/Sun debate, which was halted after host Kate McCann fainted live on air, Ms Truss said it was “morally wrong” to raise taxes during a cost-of-living crisis, but the former chancellor hit back by saying it was “morally wrong” to heap more debt on future generations.

The two also clashed over the rise in national insurance, brought in to help pay for the NHS and social care, with the former chancellor describing himself as “brave” for introducing the £12 billion tax increase.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak (Jacob King/PA)
Sunak or Truss: What policies should we expect from our next prime minister?
Rishi Sunak (Jacob King/PA)
Sunak accused of U-turn after pledge to cut VAT on energy bills
Haulage lorry drives passed a sign at Belfast Port welcoming travellers to the Harbour Estate.
Protocol has created ‘feast or famine’ economy in Northern Ireland
The think tank called for the relaxing of staff-to-children ratios and other rules in childcare (Alamy/PA)
Cut red tape in housing, childcare and energy, think tank urges Government
People arrive at a Covid 19 testing centre in Leytonstone, east London (PA)
Impossible to have confidence Randox contracts were awarded properly – MPs
Charities say people with deductions are being left without enough money to afford food or pay their bills (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pause deductions to benefits to give ‘breathing space’ on cost of living – MPs
Foreign Secretary and Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss wants police to ‘get back to basics’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
Truss vows to tell forces to cut crime by 20% and ‘police streets, not…
Conservative former chancellor Rishi Sunak (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sunak pledges to cut VAT on energy bills under ‘winter plan’
Liz Truss and Rushi Sunak with host TalkTV Political Editor Kate McCann at TalkTV’s Ealing Studios (PA/Dominic Lipinski)
TV clash between Sunak and Truss halted after host fainted on air
Liz Truss and Rushi Sunak (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tory leadership debate halted after incident in the studio

More from The Press & Journal

An ambulance was called to the pitch.
Aberdeen football player has heart attack during a pre-season friendly
0
Scottish Water teams have been sent to investigate the issue.
Suspected burst water main leaves some Aberdeen residents without supply
0
Inverness LGBT+ meet-up
Inverness LGBT+ group creates 'safe space' with new weekly meet-ups
0
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Brian Hetherington. CR0037100 25/07/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Mail order drug dealer snared by Post Office worker with first class sense of…
Terry Leggat. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
'Its a beautiful city, let's keep it that way': One man's crusade to clean…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin watches the action in the 5-0 defeat of Stirling Albion.
No team will bully or outmuscle Aberdeen this season, warns manager Jim Goodwin
0