Iran releases British-Iranian prisoner Morad Tahbaz on furlough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Iran releases British-Iranian prisoner Morad Tahbaz on furlough

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 2:22 pm Updated: July 27, 2022, 3:10 pm
Roxanne Tahbaz, holds a picture of her father Morad Tahbaz, who was jailed in Iran (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Roxanne Tahbaz, holds a picture of her father Morad Tahbaz, who was jailed in Iran (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A British-born environmentalist who was jailed for more than four years in Iran has been released on furlough with an electronic tag.

Morad Tahbaz, 66, is at his family’s home in Iranian capital Tehran, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said on Wednesday.

The wildlife conservationist was allowed out on furlough on the day Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and fellow dual national Anoosheh Ashoori were freed and allowed to return to the UK in March, but he was returned to custody after just two days.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori arriving at RAF Brize Norton in March (Leon Neal/PA)

His daughter Roxanne Tahbaz confirmed he is on a “temporary furlough in Iran with an ankle bracelet”, saying in a statement she was glad he could be with his wife and get the medical care he urgently requires.

“However, the UK Government’s work is unfinished. My father is a UK-born national and he and my mother should have been on the flight with Nazanin and Anoosheh four months ago,” she wrote.

“They should be free. Home is not in Iran, home is with their children.

“As the Foreign Secretary campaigns on a promise of results and delivery to the nation, I hope she will stand by her promise to my family and to my father and ensure his unconditional release.”

An FCDO spokesperson said: “The Tahbaz family have confirmed Morad has been released from Evin prison on furlough and is at their home in Tehran.

“Morad is a tri-national and we continue to work closely with the United States to urge the Iranian authorities to permanently release him and allow his departure from Iran.”

It is understood that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has told Mr Tahbaz’s family the UK could not secure his full departure from Iran because he is also a US citizen, and Iranian authorities are also having discussions with US counterparts.

Ms Tahbaz, who has been campaigning for her father’s release for months, in June accused ministers of failing to keep a dialogue open with her about measures being taken to secure his release.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained
Roxanne Tahbaz, Richard Ratcliffe and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe after her release from detention in Iran in March (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Our father has been unjustly jailed in Iran for nearly four and a half years, but Liz Truss and the Government still haven’t informed us over what they’re doing to secure his release,” she said at the time.

“There doesn’t seem to be any sense of urgency – nothing to suggest the Foreign Secretary and her office feel they need to get my father out of prison immediately”.

In March, the UK said it had secured Mr Tahbaz’s furlough, along with the release and return of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Mr Ashoori.

This came after the UK Government finally agreed to settle a £400 million debt to Iran dating back to the rule of the Shah in the 1970s.

But two days later Mr Tahbaz was forced to return to Evin prison.

Evin prison in the north-western suburbs of Tehran (Alamy/PA)

Eilidh Macpherson, Amnesty International UK’s individuals at risk campaign manager, said: “This is very encouraging news but we’ve been here before and we now need to see the UK pressing hard for Morad’s full, unconditional release and permission for him to leave Iran along with his wife Vida.

“Back in March when Morad was given a temporary release for just 48 hours, it was clear the Iranian authorities were once again playing cruel games with a British national for diplomatic gain.

“It goes without saying that Morad should never have been jailed in the first place and it remains a matter of grave concern that British nationals continue to be held arbitrarily by the Iranian authorities like this.”

Mr Tahbaz, a prominent conservationist and board member of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, was arrested during a crackdown on environmental activists in January 2018.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with his colleagues on vague charges of spying for the US and undermining Iran’s security.

His wife has also been placed under a travel ban by the Iranian authorities.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Russia ‘has definitively lost initiative’ in battle for Donbas
Police Scotland welcomed more than 300 new recruits with an oath of office ceremony on Wednesday (Robert Perry/PA)
Police Scotland welcomes more than 300 new probationary constables
SNP politician Jordan Linden has resigned as leader of North Lanarkshire Council (PA)
SNP politician quits as council leader over sexual harassment allegations
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson in the garden of 10 Downing Street after their wedding in May 2021 (Rebecca Fulton/PA)
Boris and Carrie Johnson ‘to throw wedding party at Tory donor’s mansion’
TalkTV Political Editor Kate McCann (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Kate McCann back on air after fainting during Tory leadership debate
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Zelensky says he does not want Boris Johnson to ‘disappear’
(PA)
BBC criticised for ‘irresponsible’ coverage of climate in leadership debate
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (PA/James Manning)
Truss promises to crack down on violence against women and girls
The latest drug death figures will be published by the National Records of Scotland on Thursday (Paul Faith/PA)
Scottish Tories: Drug death figures must show ‘substantial reduction’
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had ordered his MPs to stay away from rail picket lines (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour frontbenchers defy Starmer’s order to stay away from picket lines

More from The Press & Journal

Meat and sausages in a butcher shop. Stand. Showcase with meat in small local store. UK food supermarket.
Cost pressures will challenge livestock businesses
A view from the 18th hole on the planned golf course at Coul Links
Coul Links: golf course plans still driving a wedge between rival groups
0
Gordon Sutherland, director of Communities for Coul. Picture Sandy McCook
Coul Links: revived golf course plans go on display to the public in Sutherland
0
Sheep producers call for their work to be recognised
Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy during the 7-1 friendly defeat of Brechin City.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin backs fit-again winger Matty Kennedy to be a 'big player'…
0
Live like a laird: This stunning Highland tower house is out of this world.
Live in a real-life fairytale in this Highland castle on the market for £725,000
0