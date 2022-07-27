SNP politician quits as council leader over sexual harassment allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

SNP politician quits as council leader over sexual harassment allegations

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 4:56 pm Updated: July 27, 2022, 5:36 pm
SNP politician Jordan Linden has resigned as leader of North Lanarkshire Council (PA)
SNP politician Jordan Linden has resigned as leader of North Lanarkshire Council (PA)

An SNP council leader has resigned after allegations he groped and sexually harassed a teenager while at a party emerged.

Jordan Linden has quit the post after just two months in charge in North Lanarkshire Council, and said he accepted his behaviour “caused a sense of discomfort which I entirely regret”.

It comes after the Sunday Mail newspaper reported allegations that the 27-year-old made unwanted advances towards a teenager at a flat in Dundee after a Pride event in the city.

Linden was nominated for selection to be a candidate in the Westminster election but, four days after the alleged incident in 2019, he announced publicly he would not be standing, the newspaper said.

Jordan Linden has resigned from his position as head of North Lanarkshire Council (PA)

In an email to his SNP colleagues, the politician told them on Wednesday he was resigning from his position.

He said: “Although I have never approached any personal interaction with ill intent, I accept that my behaviour at that party in 2019 caused a sense of discomfort which I entirely regret.

“I offered my apologies to the person concerned at the time and the matter was closed.

“I reiterate that apology today. And in all that’s been said in recent days, the empathetic words from that individual have given me the most reassurance.

“The recent press coverage of this has placed an immense strain on me personally.

“My mental health and wellbeing is being seriously affected, and the impact it is having is profound.

“This is, foremost, in my consideration about my future, as well as the interests of my partner, family and those closest to me. By resigning, I hope to be allowed the space to get my mental health back in balance.

“I have no wish for my personal circumstances to overshadow the work of the political administration of the council as it implements the manifesto on which it was elected in May.

“The council carries out extremely important work every day for people across the whole of North Lanarkshire and it is vital that there is no distraction, particularly at a time when many of the people we represent face unprecedented cost of living pressures and daily challenges.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve in this role, and I remain proud that I was able to lead the Scottish National Party to administration in North Lanarkshire for the first time.

“I intend to continue to represent the people of Bellshill to the very best of my ability as a councillor, as I have done since first being elected in 2017. The privilege of representing my home town continues to be incredibly special to me.”

Councillor Linden, who was installed as the head of North Lanarkshire Council after May’s elections, had faced growing calls for his resignation.

A spokesman for the authority said: “We can confirm that the chief executive has received a letter from councillor Jordan Linden resigning his role as leader of the council.

“A new leader will be elected at a meeting of the council to be held in due course.”

Scottish Labour’s Neil Bibby said: “This resignation was the right thing to do, but it doesn’t fix the rotten culture of secrecy and cover-up at the heart of the SNP.

“His apology makes it all the more appalling that the SNP hierarchy were so willing to close ranks to protect him.

“The SNP cannot keep looking the other way and letting their scandal-hit politicians call the shots.”

A SNP spokesman said: “The individual made clear to the SNP that the matter was resolved, and he would not be making a complaint.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Russia ‘has definitively lost initiative’ in battle for Donbas
Police Scotland welcomed more than 300 new recruits with an oath of office ceremony on Wednesday (Robert Perry/PA)
Police Scotland welcomes more than 300 new probationary constables
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson in the garden of 10 Downing Street after their wedding in May 2021 (Rebecca Fulton/PA)
Boris and Carrie Johnson ‘to throw wedding party at Tory donor’s mansion’
TalkTV Political Editor Kate McCann (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Kate McCann back on air after fainting during Tory leadership debate
Roxanne Tahbaz, holds a picture of her father Morad Tahbaz, who was jailed in Iran (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Iran releases British-Iranian prisoner Morad Tahbaz on furlough
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Zelensky says he does not want Boris Johnson to ‘disappear’
(PA)
BBC criticised for ‘irresponsible’ coverage of climate in leadership debate
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (PA/James Manning)
Truss promises to crack down on violence against women and girls
The latest drug death figures will be published by the National Records of Scotland on Thursday (Paul Faith/PA)
Scottish Tories: Drug death figures must show ‘substantial reduction’
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had ordered his MPs to stay away from rail picket lines (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour frontbenchers defy Starmer’s order to stay away from picket lines

More from The Press & Journal

Meat and sausages in a butcher shop. Stand. Showcase with meat in small local store. UK food supermarket.
Cost pressures will challenge livestock businesses
A view from the 18th hole on the planned golf course at Coul Links
Coul Links: golf course plans still driving a wedge between rival groups
0
Gordon Sutherland, director of Communities for Coul. Picture Sandy McCook
Coul Links: revived golf course plans go on display to the public in Sutherland
0
Sheep producers call for their work to be recognised
Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy during the 7-1 friendly defeat of Brechin City.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin backs fit-again winger Matty Kennedy to be a 'big player'…
0
Live like a laird: This stunning Highland tower house is out of this world.
Live in a real-life fairytale in this Highland castle on the market for £725,000
0