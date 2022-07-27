Police Scotland welcomes more than 300 new probationary constables

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police Scotland welcomes more than 300 new probationary constables

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 5:10 pm Updated: July 27, 2022, 5:54 pm
Police Scotland welcomed more than 300 new recruits with an oath of office ceremony on Wednesday (Robert Perry/PA)
Police Scotland welcomed more than 300 new recruits with an oath of office ceremony on Wednesday (Robert Perry/PA)

Scotland’s chief constable has welcomed more than 300 new probationary constables into the country’s police force.

The new recruits took their oath of office during a ceremony at Police Scotland’s headquarters at Tulliallan on Wednesday.

They join the service as it looks to increase its recruitment levels by encouraging more people to apply.

Police Scotland has experienced lower officer numbers due to training delays during the coronavirus pandemic and last year’s Cop26 climate change summit, as well as increased retirals following changes to pension arrangements.

Sir Iain Livingstone
Police Scotland Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone was in attendance for the ceremony (Robert Perry/PA)

Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone thanked the new officers for taking on “the responsibilities and duties of a police officer” and for joining “our shared mission to safeguard our fellow citizens”.

Sir Iain told the PA news agency: “I want to encourage everybody to consider a career in policing.

“Anybody can be a police officer. If you’re committed, if you want to help people, if you want to come and assist people at their time of need, join the police service.

“It is deeply, deeply rewarding, and I want to make sure that people are considering policing when they’re looking at their lives and they’re looking at their life choices.”

The chief constable said new recruits will be “well-rewarded” with “many opportunities” despite an ongoing pay dispute with the Scottish Police Federation.

Asked if the dispute could impact recruitment efforts, Sir Iain said it was inevitable that police officers would be seeking a “legitimate and fair pay rise” and that he continues to back the call for higher pay.

“There’s a cost of living crisis at the moment, inflation is at levels we’ve never seen before,” he said.

“Inevitably, police officers and police staff are looking for a legitimate and fair pay rise.

“I’m lobbying very, very hard for them to get that fair pay rise, but I would say to everybody to come and join the police service. You will be well rewarded, you will be looked after within the police service, and there are many opportunities once you join policing.”

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said the oath of office ceremony was a celebration of “the diversity of those that are coming forward” to join the service.

Mr Brown told PA: “We had people from different ethnic backgrounds, we had many female officers coming forward, and one officer who is 57 years old, which is quite remarkable.

“To hear during the taking of the oath of office, the references to fundamental human rights, to equality and diversity, which has been a change in the oath of office taken by police constables, I think was very inspiring.”

