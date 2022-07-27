Labour sacks frontbencher Sam Tarry after he defies picket line ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Labour sacks frontbencher Sam Tarry after he defies picket line ban

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 6:02 pm Updated: July 27, 2022, 10:12 pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Danny Lawson/PA)

Labour has sacked shadow frontbencher Sam Tarry after he defied Sir Keir Starmer’s ban on joining picket lines in support of striking rail workers.

The party said Mr Tarry, the shadow transport minister, had been “removed from the frontbench”, saying it took seriously “any breach of collective responsibility”.

Mr Tarry stood alongside striking workers at London’s Euston station on Wednesday morning, despite Sir Keir’s orders to stay away from the demonstrations.

A Labour spokesperson said: “The Labour Party will always stand up for working people fighting for better pay, terms and conditions at work.

“This isn’t about appearing on a picket line.

“Members of the frontbench sign up to collective responsibility.

“That includes media appearances being approved and speaking to agreed frontbench positions.

“As a government-in-waiting, any breach of collective responsibility is taken extremely seriously and for these reasons Sam Tarry has been removed from the frontbench.”

In a statement, Mr Tarry said it has been a “privilege” to serve on Labour’s top team.

“I remain committed to supporting the striking rail workers, and campaigning for a Labour victory at the next general election, which I will fight for relentlessly from the backbenches,” he added.

Rail passengers were suffering fresh travel chaos on Wednesday after thousands of workers walked out on strike, crippling services across the country.

Industrial action over the summer has proved thorny for the Labour Party, with Sir Keir insisting the Opposition has to “get in the mindset of being in government”, while members of his own frontbench have publicly backed the strikes.

He previously told Beth Rigby Interviews on Sky News: “If you’re in government, this was what I said to my shadow cabinet when we had the discussion… and you’re around the Cabinet table, then you have to resolve these issues, you have to make sure that the negotiations complete successfully.

“You can’t have a Cabinet meeting and then go out onto the picket line.”

Sir Keir said on Tuesday he would again tell his frontbench MPs not to join striking workers in the latest action.

Ruth Jones, a shadow environment minister, took to Twitter on Wednesday to express her solidarity with the picketers, as did Kate Osborne, a parliamentary aide to shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle.

Earlier, Mr Tarry told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “If we don’t make a stand today, people’s lives could be lost.

“Some of the lowest-paid workers are on strike today in the rail industry, safety-critical workers, workers who make sure our railways get people to work and do so safely.”

Mr Tarry told Sky News he was “not defying anybody”, but was supporting “40,000 low-paid transport workers”.

He later tweeted a photo that said he was “on the side of the members not the establishment”.

The Conservatives have sought to use the row to claim Labour is on the side of the striking workers, who have caused chaos for millions of commuters.

Prior to the announcement, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps predicted that Sir Keir would sack Mr Tarry.

The Conservative MP told Sky News: “It’s clearly in direct defiance of Sir Keir Starmer, who told his frontbench that they shouldn’t be (on picket lines).

“No doubt he’ll want to remove him from his job.”

A number of backbench Labour MPs also joined picket lines, including Liverpool West Derby MP Ian Byrne.

He told the PA news agency: “What I’m seeing across the city is people absolutely struggling in the public and private sector.

“Wages aren’t keeping up with inflation and it is really, really worrying.

“It’s massively important for me to be here.

“I’ve been a trade unionist all my life and I will always back workers.”

Brent Central MP Dawn Butler, Birmingham Hall Green MP Tahir Ali, Gateshead MP Ian Mearns and South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck were among those sharing photos of themselves on social media from picket lines.

Jeremy Corbyn, the former party leader and now independent MP, told the PA news agency outside Euston station: “There are three Labour MPs here on this picket line, and no doubt there are all over the country.

“I think members of parliament represent their constituencies and hear day to day what their constituents want, and they’re doing the right thing by being there with the workers in dispute.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

An anti-Northern Ireland Protocol sign close to Larne Port (PA)
US ambassador urges more talks on Northern Ireland Protocol
Martin Lewis (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
‘Zombie government’ urged to help households facing soaring bills
A long-term funding proposal made to Transport for London is the Government’s ‘final offer’, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps (Aaron Chown/PA)
Transport for London funding proposal is Government’s final offer – Shapps
Signage in Birmingham ahead of the Commonwealth Games (PA)
Commonwealth Games ‘not a vanity project’, insists Dorries
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will visit Birmingham today amid a party row after a frontbencher was fired following media appearances at an RMT picket line on Wednesday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer visits Birmingham amid row over sacking of Labour frontbencher
J2TYNR Menstrual tampons isolated on a bath towel (tommaso altamura /Alamy Stock Photo)
32% of girls ‘cannot access period products at school’ despite Government schemes
The MPs said Boris Johnson was wrong to suggest the days of tank battles in Europe are over (PA)
Ministers warned against cutting size of British Army in light of Ukraine war
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Sunak and Truss to battle for votes as Tory leadership campaign heats up
A child using a laptop computer. More than 3,500 online child abuse crimes will take place every month that the Online Safety Bill is delayed, the NSPCC has warned (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
NSPCC: Thousands of child abuse crimes every month Online Safety Bill is delayed
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Kirsty O’Connor)
Truss vows to build stronger ties with Commonwealth to counter China’s influence

More from The Press & Journal

Shell logo
Shell posts second quarter adjusted earnings of £9.43bn as energy costs soar
0
The accident occured near the Ellon roundabout. Picture by Kevin Emsile.
Crash near Ellon roundabout on the A90
0
The traffic lights at the Wellington Road and Charleston Road North are not working. Supplied by Google.
Traffic lights broken on major Aberdeen junction between Wellington Road and Charleston Road North
0
The RNLI lifeboat based in Wick was called to action.
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded crew after unknown item gets stuck in boat's propeller
0
West Fife livestock farm up for sale at £1.6m
Pavilion 11 at Kingshill Park in Westhill.
Commercial property: Mermaid with big ambitions makes a splash in Westhill
0