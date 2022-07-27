Sunak says he would make downblousing a criminal offence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sunak says he would make downblousing a criminal offence

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 10:02 pm
Rishi Sunak taking part in the BBC Tory leadership debate live. He has pledged to introduce legislation to protect women and girls (Jacob King/PA)
Rishi Sunak taking part in the BBC Tory leadership debate live. He has pledged to introduce legislation to protect women and girls (Jacob King/PA)

Rishi Sunak has pledged to make downblousing a criminal offence, as part of a major crackdown on sex offenders to protect women and girls.

If he succeeds in the race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, the former chancellor announced he would make the act of taking photos down a woman’s top without consent, or “downblousing”, illegal.

At the moment in England and Wales, acts such as upskirting or voyeurism are criminalised but downblousing is not covered by existing legislation.

The former chancellor also said he would create a new emergency taskforce to hunt down grooming gangs.

Mr Sunak said: “Sexual violence against women and girls should be treated as a national emergency until it has been defeated.

“As a father of two girls, I want them to be able to go for a walk in the evening or to a shop at night without any fear of threat.

“As chancellor, I boosted support for victims to record levels – quadruple those under Labour – and a ground-breaking new approach to policing which is helping drive up prosecutions of sex offenders.

“As prime minister, I will go further. I will make it a criminal offence if you harass women by taking intimate images of them without their consent, and will introduce a major crackdown on grooming gangs.

“We can not let sensitivities over race stop us from catching dangerous criminals who prey on women, and I will not stop until we live in a society where women and girls can go about their daily lives feeling safe and secure.”

As part of his crackdown on sex offenders, Mr Sunak said the new emergency taskforce would work at the heart of the National Crime Agency, launching an investigation into any town or city where significant grooming gang activity has been found.

Suspects would be forced to explain why they have the phone numbers or contact details of children, and would have to reveal their ethnicity or nationality for the purposes of crime prevention.

The former chancellor would also launch a national grooming gangs whistleblower network to gather intelligence on gangs and create a dedicated database to help the police monitor suspects.

In order to help police identify victims of grooming gangs, Mr Sunak would boost their training, reminding officers to serve without fear or favour, including the fear of being accused of racism.

Conservative leadership bid
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has pledged to better protect women and girls (James Manning/PA)

Furthermore, to prevent any foreign perpetrators using the Human Rights Act to frustrate their deportation order, the Richmond MP would pass the Bill of Rights.

In a bid to support victims of sexual assault, a Sunak government would also extend mental health support for rape victims to be available to them for life and would ensure all survivors of sexual violence have access to same-sex spaces.

The former chancellor’s announcement comes hours after his Tory leadership rival pledged to better protect women and girls from violence and abuse, as she claimed it is the responsibility of all political leaders to “do more”.

Liz Truss insisted that over the last two years, the nation has been “shocked” by the number of high profile murders of women, many in London.

Under her plans, a standalone offence to criminalise harassment would be introduced alongside a domestic abuse register, which would include coercive and controlling behaviour and financial abuse.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

An anti-Northern Ireland Protocol sign close to Larne Port (PA)
US ambassador urges more talks on Northern Ireland Protocol
Martin Lewis has urged Boris Johnson to sit down with Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss now and decide how to help people with soaring energy bills (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
‘Zombie government’ urged to help households facing soaring bills
A long-term funding proposal made to Transport for London is the Government’s ‘final offer’, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps (Aaron Chown/PA)
Transport for London funding proposal is Government’s final offer – Shapps
Signage in Birmingham ahead of the Commonwealth Games (PA)
Commonwealth Games ‘not a vanity project’, insists Dorries
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will visit Birmingham today amid a party row after a frontbencher was fired following media appearances at an RMT picket line on Wednesday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer visits Birmingham amid row over sacking of Labour frontbencher
J2TYNR Menstrual tampons isolated on a bath towel (tommaso altamura /Alamy Stock Photo)
32% of girls ‘cannot access period products at school’ despite Government schemes
The MPs said Boris Johnson was wrong to suggest the days of tank battles in Europe are over (PA)
Ministers warned against cutting size of British Army in light of Ukraine war
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Sunak and Truss to battle for votes as Tory leadership campaign heats up
A child using a laptop computer. More than 3,500 online child abuse crimes will take place every month that the Online Safety Bill is delayed, the NSPCC has warned (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
NSPCC: Thousands of child abuse crimes every month Online Safety Bill is delayed
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Kirsty O’Connor)
Truss vows to build stronger ties with Commonwealth to counter China’s influence

More from The Press & Journal

Shell logo
Shell posts second quarter adjusted earnings of £9.43bn as energy costs soar
0
The accident occured near the Ellon roundabout. Picture by Kevin Emsile.
Crash near Ellon roundabout on the A90
0
The traffic lights at the Wellington Road and Charleston Road North are not working. Supplied by Google.
Traffic lights broken on major Aberdeen junction between Wellington Road and Charleston Road North
0
The RNLI lifeboat based in Wick was called to action.
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded crew after unknown item gets stuck in boat's propeller
0
West Fife livestock farm up for sale at £1.6m
Pavilion 11 at Kingshill Park in Westhill.
Commercial property: Mermaid with big ambitions makes a splash in Westhill
0