32% of girls ‘cannot access period products at school’ despite Government schemes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

32% of girls ‘cannot access period products at school’ despite Government schemes

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 12:05 am
J2TYNR Menstrual tampons isolated on a bath towel (tommaso altamura /Alamy Stock Photo)
J2TYNR Menstrual tampons isolated on a bath towel (tommaso altamura /Alamy Stock Photo)

Almost a third of girls and young women in the UK cannot access free period products at their school or college, despite Government schemes being in place for several years, research suggests.

Some 32% of girls and young women said they could not access free menstrual products at their school or college because they were unavailable, according to a survey commissioned by Girlguiding.

The charity is calling on the Department of Education (DfE) to fully evaluate England’s Period Products Scheme and make it permanent.

Currently, the scheme is only available until July 2022, but the DfE said it is “in the process of extending the programme to run until at least 2024”.

Savanta surveyed 2,008 girls aged 11 to 18 across the UK between June 13 and 22 for the charity.

It found that more than one third of students said they could obtain free period products in their school toilets (35%) but another third revealed they have to ask a teacher if they want to access them (32%).

More than half (54%) of respondents said they felt uncomfortable asking for period products at school, while 30% said they felt too embarrassed.

The research also revealed that 77% of girls think period products are too expensive and one in 10 said they or their families could not afford to buy them.

One of three young people interviewed by members of Girlguiding’s youth panel said: “My old school didn’t used to have them. Once, I ran into an issue where I needed them and they weren’t there, and so I had to ask my friend.

“But I know that if my friend wasn’t there I would have been stuck. Trying to avoid girls running into that situation is really important. I just think (the scheme) has had such a positive impact on school life.”

Another respondent said: “The whole idea of a period is taboo and no-one really talks about it at school.”

The Period Products Scheme was introduced in England in 2020 following campaigns by Girlguiding and other organisations and activists.

It is available to all English state-maintained schools and age 16 to 19 educational organisations.

It provides free sanitary products to girls and young women who need them to access education. This scheme was available for organisations to order until July 8.

Similar schemes were introduced in Scotland and Wales in 2017 and 2018 respectively, while a pilot started in Northern Ireland in September 2021.

Girlguiding also recommends that the DfE make it a requirement for schools and colleges to consult students about what period products they need and how they would like to access them, and issue guidance on how to do this adequately.

It said its research has found there is “ineffective, expensive and wasteful over and undersupply” when schools and colleges do not ask students about their preferences and needs.

Relationships, Sex and Health Education (RSHE) in England was reformed in 2020 to include education on periods. However, less than half of respondents said they learnt about the impact of periods on physical health, mental health and period stigma and shame at school.

Caitlyn, Girlguiding advocate, said: “No-one should be forced out of education because of their period. We were so pleased in 2020 when the UK Government finally introduced free period products in schools and colleges in England.

“But our research shows that the scheme isn’t working as it should and millions either don’t have access to period products, or feel too uncomfortable and embarrassed to access them at school.

“As Girlguiding advocates we’re calling on the Government to change this. It shouldn’t be our job to evaluate the scheme. We want the Department for Education and counterparts in devolved nations to do a full evaluation and make the changes needed so that everyone can access the period products they need.”

A Department for Education spokesman said: “No-one should be held back from accessing education due to their period, which is why we launched our free period product scheme to provide girls with period products when they need them.

“Since the launch of the scheme in January 2020, 94% of secondary schools and 90% of post-16 organisations in England have ordered free period products for pupils, with order numbers continuing to grow as we move past the pandemic.

“We continue to work with schools to tackle period poverty, providing advice and support on ways to promote the scheme to pupils that avoids embarrassment or stigma, and to involve pupils in what products should be ordered.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Peter Byrne/PA)
£400 in energy bill discounts offered to households in instalments
Rishi Sunak has vowed to double the number of foreign criminals deported from the UK if he becomes the prime minister (Jacob King/PA)
Sunak vows to double number of foreign criminals deported
Military parents will be granted free wraparound childcare from September (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Military parents to get free wraparound childcare to support family life
Host Nick Ferrari speaking with Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Boost for Truss after contenders in race for No 10 grilled by Tory members
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss each put forward their case to be the next prime minister at the first official hustings with Tory members in Leeds (PA)
Key moments as Tory leadership candidates compete in first official hustings
Liz Truss (Ian Forsyth/PA)
Truss vows to ‘follow in Johnson’s footsteps’ and be Ukraine’s ‘greatest friend’
Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak at a hustings event at the Pavilion conference centre at Elland Road in Leeds. Picture date: Thursday July 28, 2022 (Owen Humphries/PA)
Conservative Party members impressed at leadership hustings
Host Nick Ferrari speaking with Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Truss and Sunak take to stage in first official hustings with Tory members
Prince Charles poses for a group photo with athletes from Cameroon (Richard Vernalls/PA)
Charles poses for selfies with Commonwealth Games athletes ahead of opening
A sleeping bag (Stu/Alamy Stock Photo)
Households facing homelessness ‘at highest level since before first lockdown’

More from The Press & Journal

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally: Depleted Peterhead must batten down the hatches
Does anyone know any good Aberdeen gardeners? (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: A great gardener is irreplaceable
0
Margaret Thatcher in 1979. (Photo: Chris Capstick/Shutterstock)
Jim Hunter: Truss and Sunak's Thatcher claims are seriously adrift from historical reality
0
Nicolas Wozniak celebrates scoring for Culter. Picture by Wullie Marr
Junior football season to get under way with Grill League Cup
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Carol MacCallum appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Carol MacCallum from profile: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=2860724607536771&set=ecnf.100007977788653. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman who clawed and punched stranger after 'utterly misreading situation' ordered to pay compensation
CR0037155 Belhelvie Church Belhelvie Pictures of Reverend Paul McKeown next to the damaged church wall, as well as in the graveyard. Pictured is Reverand Paul McKeown next to the damages graveyard wall Picture by Paul Glendell 28/07/2022
Balmedie minister urges Aberdeenshire Council to take action on road after gravestones destroyed, again
0