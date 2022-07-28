Commonwealth Games ‘not a vanity project’, insists Dorries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Commonwealth Games ‘not a vanity project’, insists Dorries

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 8:28 am
Signage in Birmingham ahead of the Commonwealth Games (PA)
Signage in Birmingham ahead of the Commonwealth Games (PA)

The Commonwealth Games open on Thursday, promising to be the biggest sporting festival in the UK since the London Olympics a decade ago.

The event will open in Birmingham with the Prince of Wales in attendance, representing the Queen.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the city is “buzzing” and defended the expense of hosting the games at a time when the country is facing a cost-of-living crisis.

Conservative leadership bid
Nadine Dorries defended the cost of hosting the Commonwealth Games (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The event had a £778 million budget, funded by the Government and Birmingham City Council.

Ms Dorries rejected claims it was a “vanity project” and stressed the importance of the Commonwealth as a trading and geopolitical bloc.

Birmingham was awarded the games after scheduled host Durban in South Africa pulled out over financial problems.

Ms Dorries told Sky News: “It’s not a vanity project… This is hugely important.

“Are you saying we shouldn’t have the Commonwealth Games? I think we are proud and honoured to have picked up the baton when it was dropped elsewhere in the world and to continue to run these Commonwealth Games in the amazing way that we have done.

“Everybody here – thousands of people – are extremely proud, including the volunteers behind me right now, extremely proud of what we’re doing.”

Over the next 11 days more than 5,000 athletes from 72 nations will compete in 280 events across 19 sports.

Ms Dorries told LBC: “The city is buzzing, it’s alive. It reminds me of the 2012 Olympics. The feeling in Birmingham and the West Midlands is incredibly upbeat and positive. ”

She added: “I think the Commonwealth today is more important than ever, particularly given what’s happening in Ukraine and with Russia and also with China.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Peter Byrne/PA)
£400 in energy bill discounts offered to households in instalments
Rishi Sunak has vowed to double the number of foreign criminals deported from the UK if he becomes the prime minister (Jacob King/PA)
Sunak vows to double number of foreign criminals deported
Military parents will be granted free wraparound childcare from September (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Military parents to get free wraparound childcare to support family life
Host Nick Ferrari speaking with Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Boost for Truss after contenders in race for No 10 grilled by Tory members
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss each put forward their case to be the next prime minister at the first official hustings with Tory members in Leeds (PA)
Key moments as Tory leadership candidates compete in first official hustings
Liz Truss (Ian Forsyth/PA)
Truss vows to ‘follow in Johnson’s footsteps’ and be Ukraine’s ‘greatest friend’
Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak at a hustings event at the Pavilion conference centre at Elland Road in Leeds. Picture date: Thursday July 28, 2022 (Owen Humphries/PA)
Conservative Party members impressed at leadership hustings
Host Nick Ferrari speaking with Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Truss and Sunak take to stage in first official hustings with Tory members
Prince Charles poses for a group photo with athletes from Cameroon (Richard Vernalls/PA)
Charles poses for selfies with Commonwealth Games athletes ahead of opening
A sleeping bag (Stu/Alamy Stock Photo)
Households facing homelessness ‘at highest level since before first lockdown’

More from The Press & Journal

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally: Depleted Peterhead must batten down the hatches
Does anyone know any good Aberdeen gardeners? (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: A great gardener is irreplaceable
0
Margaret Thatcher in 1979. (Photo: Chris Capstick/Shutterstock)
Jim Hunter: Truss and Sunak's Thatcher claims are seriously adrift from historical reality
0
Nicolas Wozniak celebrates scoring for Culter. Picture by Wullie Marr
Junior football season to get under way with Grill League Cup
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Carol MacCallum appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Carol MacCallum from profile: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=2860724607536771&set=ecnf.100007977788653. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman who clawed and punched stranger after 'utterly misreading situation' ordered to pay compensation
CR0037155 Belhelvie Church Belhelvie Pictures of Reverend Paul McKeown next to the damaged church wall, as well as in the graveyard. Pictured is Reverand Paul McKeown next to the damages graveyard wall Picture by Paul Glendell 28/07/2022
Balmedie minister urges Aberdeenshire Council to take action on road after gravestones destroyed, again
0