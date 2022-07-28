Johnson’s ‘zombie government’ urged to deliver emergency help with energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Johnson’s ‘zombie government’ urged to deliver emergency help with energy bills

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 12:20 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 3:12 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at the the Commonwealth Business Forum at the ICC in Birmingham (Peter Byrne/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at the the Commonwealth Business Forum at the ICC in Birmingham (Peter Byrne/PA)

Boris Johnson said periods of difficulty were “inevitable” as he faced accusations his “zombie government” was failing to address the crisis caused by soaring energy bills.

Consumer champion Martin Lewis urged the Prime Minister and the two rivals vying to succeed him – Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss – to thrash out an emergency package of support.

Money Saving Expert’s Mr Lewis said decisions must not be delayed until the conclusion of the Tory leadership contest because households will start receiving increased bills before then ahead of the energy price cap rising to £3,500 or more in October.

He dismissed the extra help promised by Mr Sunak and Ms Truss during their leadership bids as “trivial” in the face of bills which are set to be £2,300 a year higher than they were last October.

In a speech in Birmingham, Mr Johnson said: “I know that the pressures people are facing on their cost of living and the global inflation problems that we’re seeing, the energy squeeze, the cost of gas, every country around the world is feeling it.

“But my argument to you would be that sometimes you’ve got to go through periods of difficulty and you’ve got to remember that they are just inevitable.”

Speaking ahead of the Commonwealth Games opening on Thursday, he said: “Every athlete knows that you have to go through times of real strain and real sacrifice when you sometimes feel it’s not worth it if you’re going to be ready to win.

“And by the same token we in this country have to get through these difficult times, but we have to keep investing and getting ready.”

The scale of the problems facing households was underlined by Mr Lewis on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

“It’s going to throw many households into a terribly difficult financial situation that will leave them making some awful choices.”

The wholesale price data that inform the price cap suggest it will increase 77% on top of the 52% rise in April, taking the typical bill to £3,500 a year.

“Others say it will be higher,” he warned.

“We are expecting it to rise again in January.”

A Tory MP said he had seen “absolute fear in people’s eyes” on the doorstep in recent months, as he conceded he was uncertain how his own family will pay for rising bills.

Elmet and Rothwel MP Alec Shelbrooke told PoliticsHome: “To be honest, I’m not sure how in my family we’re going to pay if it carries on going up this road.”

He said to meet bills, “we’re taking money out of the economy, for paying for exactly what we already had”.

Mr Lewis said the choice facing the Government is “you either have to cut prices for people or you have to put more money in their pockets, especially at the poorest level”.

But he added: “The problem is we have this zombie government at the moment that can’t make any big decisions.”

Major policy decisions have been postponed until the new prime minister takes office, with the Tory leadership contest scheduled to conclude on September 5.

Mr Lewis said: “You have to look at the timing issues here. The formal announcement of the price cap will be towards the end of August.”

ECONOMY CostofLiving
(PA Graphics)

That would trigger companies to inform their customers about an increase in their direct debits.

“People will be panicking, it will be desperate – they are already panicking right now,” he said.

“By September 5 when we have a new prime minister, we will already be absolutely in the mire of this.”

In a message to Mr Sunak, Ms Truss and Mr Johnson, he said: “Please, go and sit in a room together, make a collective decision now of what help you can give and make an announcement to forestall the mental health damage that is coming across the country.”

He said “there needs to be action now, you are all in the same party, you should be able to work out some unifying policy, something for heaven’s sake”.

“Sit in a room, decide what you are going to do together, take a little bit of collective action and give the panicking people across the country a little bit of respite from this.”

Ms Truss has promised to remove green levies from bills to bring the cost down, while Mr Sunak has pledged to temporarily exempt energy costs from VAT.

But Mr Lewis said: “We need political will to get this done. I’m afraid green levies and cutting VAT, they are trivial in the big picture of this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Peter Byrne/PA)
£400 in energy bill discounts offered to households in instalments
Rishi Sunak has vowed to double the number of foreign criminals deported from the UK if he becomes the prime minister (Jacob King/PA)
Sunak vows to double number of foreign criminals deported
Military parents will be granted free wraparound childcare from September (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Military parents to get free wraparound childcare to support family life
Host Nick Ferrari speaking with Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Boost for Truss after contenders in race for No 10 grilled by Tory members
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss each put forward their case to be the next prime minister at the first official hustings with Tory members in Leeds (PA)
Key moments as Tory leadership candidates compete in first official hustings
Liz Truss (Ian Forsyth/PA)
Truss vows to ‘follow in Johnson’s footsteps’ and be Ukraine’s ‘greatest friend’
Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak at a hustings event at the Pavilion conference centre at Elland Road in Leeds. Picture date: Thursday July 28, 2022 (Owen Humphries/PA)
Conservative Party members impressed at leadership hustings
Host Nick Ferrari speaking with Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Truss and Sunak take to stage in first official hustings with Tory members
Prince Charles poses for a group photo with athletes from Cameroon (Richard Vernalls/PA)
Charles poses for selfies with Commonwealth Games athletes ahead of opening
A sleeping bag (Stu/Alamy Stock Photo)
Households facing homelessness ‘at highest level since before first lockdown’

More from The Press & Journal

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally: Depleted Peterhead must batten down the hatches
Does anyone know any good Aberdeen gardeners? (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: A great gardener is irreplaceable
0
Margaret Thatcher in 1979. (Photo: Chris Capstick/Shutterstock)
Jim Hunter: Truss and Sunak's Thatcher claims are seriously adrift from historical reality
0
Nicolas Wozniak celebrates scoring for Culter. Picture by Wullie Marr
Junior football season to get under way with Grill League Cup
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Carol MacCallum appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Carol MacCallum from profile: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=2860724607536771&set=ecnf.100007977788653. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman who clawed and punched stranger after 'utterly misreading situation' ordered to pay compensation
CR0037155 Belhelvie Church Belhelvie Pictures of Reverend Paul McKeown next to the damaged church wall, as well as in the graveyard. Pictured is Reverand Paul McKeown next to the damages graveyard wall Picture by Paul Glendell 28/07/2022
Balmedie minister urges Aberdeenshire Council to take action on road after gravestones destroyed, again
0