Starmer says he sacked shadow minister for making up policy ‘on the hoof’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Starmer says he sacked shadow minister for making up policy ‘on the hoof’

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 1:54 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 4:50 pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he sacked a shadow minister for making up policy (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he sacked a shadow minister for making up policy (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer said he sacked former shadow minister Sam Tarry for making up policy “on the hoof,” as he struggled to contain a row with the unions and the left-wing of his party over the move.

The Labour leader fired Mr Tarry from his role as a shadow transport minister after he gave a round of broadcast interviews from the picket line that were unauthorised by party headquarters.

Speaking during a visit to Birmingham on Thursday, Sir Keir said: “Sam Tarry was sacked because he booked himself onto media programmes without permission, and then made up policy on the hoof, and that can’t be tolerated in any organisation because we’ve got collective responsibility.

“So that was relatively straightforward.”

He added: “The Labour Party will always be on the side of working people, but we need collective responsibility, as any organisation does.”

It is understood the policy Mr Tarry was considered to have fabricated was when he told Sky News every worker should get a pay rise in line with inflation.

Asked if shadow ministers would be allowed to join picket lines in upcoming strikes if they did not make any unauthorised media appearances, Sir Keir said: “We take each case as it comes.

“My criticism is really of the Government because it’s inevitable, I think, when you’ve got a cost-of-living crisis, that so many working people are concerned about their wages. I understand that, I understand the concerns.”

Labour has not officially supported the industrial action, but has accused the Government of inaction and urged ministers to get involved in negotiations.

Mr Tarry’s sacking was met with fury by unions and the left-wing of the party.

Labour former shadow chancellor John McDonnell described it as a “severe mistake”, accused Sir Keir of “misreading the mood of the public” and backed calls for a general strike.

“This is a completely unnecessary row that’s been invented just at a time when the Tories are tearing themselves apart, and we’ve got the maximum opportunity I think to gain an advantage in the polls that will build the support to take us into a government,” the MP for Hayes and Harlington told Sky News.

“This is an unnecessary dispute and whoever has advised Keir Starmer on this, I think he has made a severe mistake.”

General Election 2019
Labour former shadow chancellor John McDonnell (Jacob King/PA)

He added: “I think they’ve misread the mood within the labour and trade union movement. But I also think they have misread the mood amongst the general public.”

Asked about the general strike proposed by RMT general secretary Mick Lynch, the former shadow minister said he said he supported “co-ordinated action”.

Sir Keir said it was “quite right” for trade unions to “stick up for their members” when he was asked whether he would agree with a general strike if Liz Truss goes through with her pledge to crack down on the unions should she become prime minister.

Calling Ms Truss’s policy “completely wrong”, the Labour leader told reporters: “Of course, trade unions are right to stick up for support and negotiate on behalf of their members. I’m fully supportive of that, working with our trade unions.”

The firing of Mr Tarry, who is in a relationship with deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, drew condemnation from unions, Labour MPs and other party figures.

Andy Burnham, the Labour mayor of Greater Manchester, warned that the party needs to be “careful” that it does not end up undermining working people “fighting to protect their incomes”.

He told GB News: “Labour needs to be careful here. We can’t ever be a party that undermines working people fighting to protect their incomes and a cost-of-living crisis.

“If we’re not careful, that’s how we might come over.”

MP for York Central Rachael Maskell called for the Labour leader to visit picket lines on Wednesday night, while GMB general secretary Gary Smith said it was a “huge own goal” for Labour to “turn a Tory transport crisis into a Labour story”.

Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) general secretary Manuel Cortes, RMT boss Mr Lynch and Unite general secretary Sharon Graham all criticised Sir Keir’s decision.

Mr Tarry is a former official of the TSSA rail union.

Asked if he is worried about the prospect of the Unite union withdrawing their funding from the Labour Party, Sir Keir said the relationship between the two “is historic, it is present, and it will be the future of the Labour Party”.

In a statement, Mr Tarry said it had been a “privilege” to serve on Labour’s top team.

“I remain committed to supporting the striking rail workers, and campaigning for a Labour victory at the next general election, which I will fight for relentlessly from the backbenches,” he said.

Rail passengers suffered fresh travel chaos on Wednesday after thousands of workers walked out on strike, crippling services across the country.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Peter Byrne/PA)
£400 in energy bill discounts offered to households in instalments
Rishi Sunak has vowed to double the number of foreign criminals deported from the UK if he becomes the prime minister (Jacob King/PA)
Sunak vows to double number of foreign criminals deported
Military parents will be granted free wraparound childcare from September (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Military parents to get free wraparound childcare to support family life
Host Nick Ferrari speaking with Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Boost for Truss after contenders in race for No 10 grilled by Tory members
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss each put forward their case to be the next prime minister at the first official hustings with Tory members in Leeds (PA)
Key moments as Tory leadership candidates compete in first official hustings
Liz Truss (Ian Forsyth/PA)
Truss vows to ‘follow in Johnson’s footsteps’ and be Ukraine’s ‘greatest friend’
Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak at a hustings event at the Pavilion conference centre at Elland Road in Leeds. Picture date: Thursday July 28, 2022 (Owen Humphries/PA)
Conservative Party members impressed at leadership hustings
Host Nick Ferrari speaking with Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Truss and Sunak take to stage in first official hustings with Tory members
Prince Charles poses for a group photo with athletes from Cameroon (Richard Vernalls/PA)
Charles poses for selfies with Commonwealth Games athletes ahead of opening
A sleeping bag (Stu/Alamy Stock Photo)
Households facing homelessness ‘at highest level since before first lockdown’

More from The Press & Journal

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally: Depleted Peterhead must batten down the hatches
Does anyone know any good Aberdeen gardeners? (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: A great gardener is irreplaceable
0
Margaret Thatcher in 1979. (Photo: Chris Capstick/Shutterstock)
Jim Hunter: Truss and Sunak's Thatcher claims are seriously adrift from historical reality
0
Nicolas Wozniak celebrates scoring for Culter. Picture by Wullie Marr
Junior football season to get under way with Grill League Cup
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Carol MacCallum appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Carol MacCallum from profile: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=2860724607536771&set=ecnf.100007977788653. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman who clawed and punched stranger after 'utterly misreading situation' ordered to pay compensation
CR0037155 Belhelvie Church Belhelvie Pictures of Reverend Paul McKeown next to the damaged church wall, as well as in the graveyard. Pictured is Reverand Paul McKeown next to the damages graveyard wall Picture by Paul Glendell 28/07/2022
Balmedie minister urges Aberdeenshire Council to take action on road after gravestones destroyed, again
0